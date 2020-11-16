Kala Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Launch Plans for EYSUVISTM for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today provided an update on its plans to launch EYSUVIS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

“We continue to make significant progress on our plans to launch EYSUVIS and establish it as the preferred, first-line prescription therapy for dry eye disease,” said Todd Bazemore, Chief Operating Officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals. “We have nearly completed the hiring and onboarding of the first wave of our planned sales force expansion ahead of the virtual launch meeting in early December. We have also established a wholesale acquisition cost for EYSUVIS, which will allow us to begin submitting payer contract bids to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), commercial and Medicare Part D plans. We have expanded on our educational and marketing activities, including data presentations and promotional events at the recent American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting. We expect to begin shipping EYSUVIS to wholesalers in mid-December and look forward to delivering EYSUVIS to eye care professionals and patients by the end of the year.”

Kala continues to make significant progress in launch preparations for EYSUVIS since its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 26, 2020. Educational activities were initiated at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Meeting, held from November 13-15, 2020. Aggregate data from four clinical trials evaluating EYSUVIS for the treatment of dry eye disease, including three Phase 3 trials and one Phase 2 trial, were presented in a poster presentation by Edward Holland, M.D., Director of Cornea Services at Cincinnati Eye Institute and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Cincinnati. Promotional activities at AAO also included a virtual booth highlighting the product’s approval and upcoming availability, daily sponsored educational programs in the Industry Showcase, and a sponsored webinar hosted by the AAO Foundation.