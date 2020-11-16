 

Exicure to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

16.11.2020, 13:00  |   |   |   

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) constructs, today announced participation in the following conferences during the month of November:

  • 2020 Virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Idea Forum | Neuro/Immunology Day
    One-on-one meetings
     Monday, November 16, 2020
  • Virtual Fall Investor Summit
    Presentation
     Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Time
    Location: Virtual Webcast, Available for Live Streaming
    Monday, November 16, 2020

Replays of the webcast will be available on Exicure’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN an SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure's drug candidate AST-008 is currently in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is in Chicago, IL and has an office in Cambridge, MA.

For more information, visit Exicure’s website at www.exicuretx.com.

