Titan Medical Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

All financial results are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards (“IAS”) 34 on a basis consistent with the Company’s 2019 annual financial statements and are reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2020 may be viewed at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov .

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI) , a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, highlighted by the Company’s improved cash position, which, as of September 30, 2020, reflects a positive difference of approximately $24 million compared to its cash position at December 31, 2019.

“Titan made significant progress during the third quarter of this year. We recommenced the development of our robotic single access surgical system, unveiled ‘Enos’ as its new brand name, and updated our corporate identity. Today, we are proud to launch our revamped website reflecting the new branding,” said David McNally, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan. “During the quarter we also continued with the development activities commenced in mid-June under the development and license agreement with Medtronic, leading to the on-schedule and successful completion of the first technical milestone in October 2020. This first phase of the program was an intensive four-month effort and the results are a testament to the expertise and the innovative culture of our in-house and partner service provider teams.”

Demonstrating the Company’s commitment to more frequent shareholder communications, a video of recent highlights presented by David McNally is on the Company’s website at https://www.titanmedicalinc.com/videos/.

Business highlights for the third quarter of 2020 and recent weeks include:

On July 30, the Company announced that it had completed design enhancements to the instruments for the Enos robotic single access surgical system, which are expected to improve strength, agility, movement efficiency, and durability for reprocessing, while potentially reducing manufacturing costs.

David McNally, President and CEO of Titan, presented at three conferences including: on August 1, at the plenary session of the Society of Robotic Surgery 2020 World Robotic Symposium; on September 2, at the LD Micro LD 500 Virtual Conference for microcap companies with valuations up to $300 million; and on September 14, at the H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investor Conference.

Annual Global Investor Conference. Continued expansion of the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, with the issuance of certain robotic surgery patents related to camera and system control as announced on September 17, and additional issuances and filings bringing the Company’s totals to 59 issued patents and 85 applications pending as of September 30.

On September 21, the Company revealed the new Enos robotic single access surgical system brand identity, replacing the SPORT brand identity.

An ISO 13485:2016 surveillance audit was successfully completed in September by TÜV SÜD, the Company’s European Notified Body.

On September 30, Stephen Randall, CFO of Titan, retired after serving more than 10 years with the Company, and effective October 1, Monique L. Delorme was promoted to CFO from VP of Finance.

On October 7, following approval by shareholders at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, the Company announced the election of Paul Cataford, Anthony J. Giovinazzo and Cary G. Vance to the Board of Directors.

On October 26, the Company announced the on-schedule accomplishment of the first technical milestone pursuant to the Medtronic development and license agreement, and on October 28, received the related $10 million license payment.

As of November 16, the Company has increased its office and lab space for the growing product development team at its subsidiary, Titan Medical USA Inc., in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Drawing talent from the Research Triangle Park area, the team has grown to 8 technical experts who are focused on advancing the Enos system, including software development and implementation of enhancements to its camera systems, multi-articulated instruments, and patient cart.

Financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include: