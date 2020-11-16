Cubic Wins Top Workplaces 2020 Award from The San Diego Union-Tribune

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced it was awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The San Diego Union-Tribune. This competitive recognition program is employee nominated, based solely on employee feedback. San Diego employees shared their perspective and insight, answering questions related to alignment, execution and connection with their work environment, diversity, benefits, rewards and recognition programs, ethics and leadership capabilities.

“This recognition is dedicated to our passionate employees and their commitment to living our TEAMS values of excellence, absolute customer focus, innovation, strategic collaboration and impeccable ethics,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation. “We are a market-leading, technology-driven company because of our incredible employees who are inspired by our purpose – our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.”

The Top Workplaces award is open to all organizations with 50 or more employees in San Diego county. This year, 70 companies were recognized with this honor, categorized by small, midsize and large.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by The San Diego Union-Tribune as a top workplace in San Diego,” said Grace Lee, chief human resources and diversity officer, Cubic Corporation and honoree of the 2020 Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers Award from the National Diversity Council. “During this global pandemic, where many of our employees are working from home, we have been able to maintain a strong workplace culture where our teams feel engaged and energized with the work they do; this award is a testament to that.”

