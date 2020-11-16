SG Blocks to Reschedule Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today it plans to reschedule the release of its financial results for the third fiscal quarter, which ended September 30, 2020. The call had been originally scheduled for November 16, 2020. More information on the revised conference call will be provided in the future.

This change will provide the Company with additional time to complete certain information required for its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for its third fiscal quarter of 2020.