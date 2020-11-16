SG Blocks to Reschedule Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today it plans to reschedule the release of its financial results for the third fiscal quarter, which ended September 30, 2020. The call had been originally scheduled for November 16, 2020. More information on the revised conference call will be provided in the future.
This change will provide the Company with additional time to complete certain information required for its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for its third fiscal quarter of 2020.
SG Blocks intends to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for its third fiscal quarter of 2020 on or before the same date as the rescheduled earnings call, once determined.
About SG Blocks:
SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteelTM, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.
