 

Gossamer Bio Announces Appointment of Faheem Hasnain as Chief Executive Officer

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Faheem Hasnain as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately. Mr. Hasnain is a Co-Founder, former Chief Executive Officer, and current Chairman of Gossamer Bio. Mr. Hasnain succeeds Sheila Gujrathi, M.D., a Co-Founder of Gossamer Bio, who served as Chief Executive Officer and President since July 2018. Dr. Gujrathi will continue in an advisory role to the Company.

“I would like to thank Sheila for her invaluable contributions to Gossamer Bio, from the founding of the Company to the significant progress we have made across our pipeline, and we wish her best of luck as she moves on to new endeavors,” said Mr. Hasnain. “I am extremely excited to lead the Gossamer Bio team as we continue to advance our pipeline and work to develop important new therapies with tremendous potential to benefit high unmet need patient populations.”

“I am very grateful for having had the opportunity to build and lead a world-class Gossamer Bio team. I am proud of what we have achieved together advancing our innovative research and development programs and look forward to the future success of the Company,” said Dr. Gujrathi.

Prior to co-founding Gossamer Bio, Mr. Hasnain served as President, CEO and as a Director of Receptos, Inc. from November 2010 to August 2015. Receptos was a public company formed in 2009 focused on developing treatments in immunology and metabolic disorders and was purchased by Celgene Corporation in August 2015. Previously, Mr. Hasnain was the President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Facet Biotech Corporation, a biology-driven antibody company with a focus in multiple sclerosis and oncology. He held that position from December 2008 until the company's acquisition by Abbott Laboratories in April 2010.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Gossamer cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our plans to advance our development pipeline and the potential of our product candidates to benefit high unmet need patient populations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Gossamer that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Gossamer’s business, including, without limitation: risks and uncertainties related to management and key personnel changes; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; disruption to our operations from the COVID-19 pandemic, including clinical trial delays; the Company’s dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; the success of Gossamer’s clinical trials and preclinical studies for its product candidates; and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Gossamer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

