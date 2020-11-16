 

Rackspace Technology Global Announces Tender Offer for its 8.625% Senior Notes due 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 13:00   

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it is commencing a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 8.625% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”).

The Tender Offer is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated Monday, November 16, 2020, relating thereto (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The Notes and other information relating to the Tender Offer are listed in the table below. The Offer to Purchase more fully sets forth the terms of the Tender Offer.

Title of Security CUSIP Number Principal Amount
Outstanding 		Tender Offer
Consideration(1) 		Early Tender
Payment(1) 		Total
Consideration(1)(2)
8.625% Senior
Notes due 2024 		45332JAA0 / U45083AA7 $519,232,000 $1,015.00 $30.00 $1,045.00


(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes and excluding accrued and unpaid interest, which will be paid in addition to the Total Consideration or Tender Offer Consideration, as applicable.
(2) Includes the Early Tender Payment.

Holders who validly tender their Notes prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, November 30, 2020 (the “Early Tender Time”) will be eligible to receive total consideration of $1,045.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered, which includes an early tender payment of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered. Holders must validly tender and not validly withdraw their Notes, and have their Notes accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer, at or prior to the Early Tender Time in order to be eligible to receive the total consideration, including the early tender payment.

The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at the end of the day, 12:00 midnight, New York City Time, on Monday, December 14, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company (the “Expiration Time”).

Holders tendering their Notes after the Early Tender Time but at or prior to the Expiration Time will receive the tender offer consideration of $1,015.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered.

Upon the terms and conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, payment for Notes accepted for purchase will be made:

  (1) with respect to the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time, promptly after the Early Tender Time (which is currently expected to be on or about Tuesday, December 1, 2020, unless the Early Tender Time is extended), and
  (2) with respect to Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Time but at or prior to the Expiration Time, promptly after the Expiration Time (which is currently expected to be on or about Wednesday, December 16, 2020, unless the Tender Offer is extended).

Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the applicable settlement date.

