 

Clearside Biomedical Announces Data Presentations at the American Academy Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Annual Meeting and Publication on the Suprachoroidal Injection Procedure in Translational Vision Science and Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 13:05  |  73   |   |   

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that two presentations of Clearside preclinical and clinical data were given at the virtual American Academy Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Annual Meeting.

Clearside also announced a clinical characterization of the suprachoroidal injection procedure across three retinal disorders was published in the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) peer-reviewed, Medline-indexed journal, Translational Vision Science and Technology, which can be accessed here. The data described in this paper demonstrate that suprachoroidal injection was well accepted by physician-investigators, and that the device and procedure may accommodate a wide range of anatomic and demographic variables. These data suggest that suprachoroidal injection could be readily adopted in clinical practice for targeted, compartmentalized delivery of ocular therapies.

“Reflecting on the past year, I am grateful to our team and the numerous physicians and researchers who have delivered 33 presentations on our assets and suprachoroidal space (SCS) injection platform during 2020,” said Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. “In addition to our conference presentations, we have placed four publications in peer reviewed journals to further educate the medical community on our clinical progress. This coverage and attention on our programs have established Clearside as the leader in suprachoroidal delivery. We look forward to continuing to advance our suprachoroidal delivery programs with data expected in 2021 from our CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) Phase 1/2a clinical trial, and our integrin inhibitor preclinical studies.”

Dr. Ciulla continued, “In addition to our internal progress, we are pleased with the advancements of our clinical development partners. This weekend at the AAO conference, suprachoroidal delivery was featured by our gene therapy partner, REGENXBIO, as well as in a late breaking presentation from Aura Biosciences in choroidal melanoma. Both of these companies are using our SCS Microinjector to deliver their assets into the suprachoroidal space.”

Seite 1 von 4
Clearside Biomedical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clearside Biomedical Announces Data Presentations at the American Academy Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Annual Meeting and Publication on the Suprachoroidal Injection Procedure in Translational Vision Science and Technology ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Roche ranked the most sustainable healthcare company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for ...
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Burning Rock Announces In-Licensing of Myriad myChoice Tumor Testing in China
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Clearside Biomedical to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
10.11.20
Clearside Biomedical Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
30.10.20
Clearside Biomedical to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.08.20
954
CLSD (Mkap $39 M) (Cash $65 M) NDA bei der FDA eingereicht =200%+ Chance