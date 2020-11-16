Clearside Biomedical Announces Data Presentations at the American Academy Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Annual Meeting and Publication on the Suprachoroidal Injection Procedure in Translational Vision Science and Technology

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that two presentations of Clearside preclinical and clinical data were given at the virtual American Academy Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Annual Meeting.



Clearside also announced a clinical characterization of the suprachoroidal injection procedure across three retinal disorders was published in the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) peer-reviewed, Medline-indexed journal, Translational Vision Science and Technology, which can be accessed here. The data described in this paper demonstrate that suprachoroidal injection was well accepted by physician-investigators, and that the device and procedure may accommodate a wide range of anatomic and demographic variables. These data suggest that suprachoroidal injection could be readily adopted in clinical practice for targeted, compartmentalized delivery of ocular therapies.

“Reflecting on the past year, I am grateful to our team and the numerous physicians and researchers who have delivered 33 presentations on our assets and suprachoroidal space (SCS) injection platform during 2020,” said Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. “In addition to our conference presentations, we have placed four publications in peer reviewed journals to further educate the medical community on our clinical progress. This coverage and attention on our programs have established Clearside as the leader in suprachoroidal delivery. We look forward to continuing to advance our suprachoroidal delivery programs with data expected in 2021 from our CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) Phase 1/2a clinical trial, and our integrin inhibitor preclinical studies.”

Dr. Ciulla continued, “In addition to our internal progress, we are pleased with the advancements of our clinical development partners. This weekend at the AAO conference, suprachoroidal delivery was featured by our gene therapy partner, REGENXBIO, as well as in a late breaking presentation from Aura Biosciences in choroidal melanoma. Both of these companies are using our SCS Microinjector to deliver their assets into the suprachoroidal space.”