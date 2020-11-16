Silence Therapeutics Presents Positive Pre-Clinical Data for SLN360 for the Treatment of Elevated Lipoprotein(a) at American Heart Association 2020

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, has presented positive pre-clinical safety data for its wholly owned lead product candidate, SLN360, at the American Heart Association (AHA)'s virtual Scientific Sessions 2020, being held 14-16 November.1 The results, available here , demonstrated that the potent and sustained reduction of lipoprotein(a) – Lp(a) – levels in in vitro and animal models treated with SLN360 was not associated with any adverse or off-target effects.1

Giles Campion, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of Silence Therapeutics commented: “The strength of our pre-clinical safety data, coupled with the efficacy data presented at the AHA congress this time last year, demonstrates the precision with which we are able to target the appropriate gene and deliver robust knockdown of Lp(a) levels with long duration of action. Safety is always important but particularly when a therapy has the potential to be administered to a large population as a long-term preventative measure. These results give us confidence to move SLN360 into the clinic, to develop a transformational medicine for the millions of people facing a higher risk of cardiovascular disease due to elevated Lp(a).”

Recent evidence has shown that elevated Lp(a) serum levels is a key independent, genetic and causal risk factor for premature heart disease, heart attack and stroke.2 It is estimated to affect 20% of individuals worldwide, with limited treatment strategies currently available. By directly targeting and silencing the LPA gene within the liver, SLN360 is designed to lower levels of Lp(a), which in turn is expected to lower the risk of premature cardiovascular disease.