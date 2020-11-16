EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Data of YUTIQ and DEXYCU in Four Poster Sessions at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

- Second Phase 3 trial of YUTIQ confirms 36-month positive efficacy results from the

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that positive data for YUTIQ and DEXYCU were featured in four presentations at the recent American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting.

Data presented included:

Statistically significant efficacy results from the second Phase 3 trial of YUTIQ.

Data from a multicenter retrospective study of real-world usage of DEXYCU which demonstrated significant inflammatory reduction post-cataract surgery.

New data from an investigator-initiated open-label study comparing a drug treatment regimen of DEXYCU with Prolensa to a full post-operative eye drop treatment regimen which showed superior effects on inflammation, pain, visual acuity and patient preference in favor of the DEXYCU arm. Importantly, patient out of pocket costs were 3.5 higher in the full post-operative eye drops treatment regimen.



“The positive and durable results of both YUTIQ and DEXYCU presented at AAO continue to provide strong support to their product profiles and long-term advantages compared to standard of care treatments,” said Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “Our dedicated YUTIQ salesforce and combined DEXYCU sales team with ImprimisRx are actively engaging treating physicians across the U.S. in order to expand the reach of our products for patients in need.”

Summaries of the AAO presentations are as follows:

Paper Presentation

Title: FAi Insert Treatment for Noninfectious Posterior Uveitis: Three-Year Results of a Confirmatory Trial

Presenter: Glenn J. Jaffe, M.D., Robert Machemer M. D. Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology, Duke University School of Medicine

Data presented at AAO continues to show consistent efficacy and durability of YUTIQ in the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.