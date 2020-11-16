 

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Data of YUTIQ and DEXYCU in Four Poster Sessions at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

- Second Phase 3 trial of YUTIQ confirms 36-month positive efficacy results from the

first Phase 3 trial -

- Study of DEXYCU vs. Prednisolone eye drops shows high patient preference for DEXYCU regimen with statistically better inflammation control, pain, visual acuity outcomes in DEXYCU group -

- Real-world retrospective study of DEXYCU confirms reduction in inflammation seen in
Phase 3 trial -

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that positive data for YUTIQ and DEXYCU were featured in four presentations at the recent American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting.

Data presented included:

  • Statistically significant efficacy results from the second Phase 3 trial of YUTIQ.
  • Data from a multicenter retrospective study of real-world usage of DEXYCU which demonstrated significant inflammatory reduction post-cataract surgery.
  • New data from an investigator-initiated open-label study comparing a drug treatment regimen of DEXYCU with Prolensa to a full post-operative eye drop treatment regimen which showed superior effects on inflammation, pain, visual acuity and patient preference in favor of the DEXYCU arm. Importantly, patient out of pocket costs were 3.5 higher in the full post-operative eye drops treatment regimen.

“The positive and durable results of both YUTIQ and DEXYCU presented at AAO continue to provide strong support to their product profiles and long-term advantages compared to standard of care treatments,” said Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “Our dedicated YUTIQ salesforce and combined DEXYCU sales team with ImprimisRx are actively engaging treating physicians across the U.S. in order to expand the reach of our products for patients in need.”

Summaries of the AAO presentations are as follows:

Paper Presentation

Title: FAi Insert Treatment for Noninfectious Posterior Uveitis: Three-Year Results of a Confirmatory Trial
Presenter: Glenn J. Jaffe, M.D., Robert Machemer M. D. Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology, Duke University School of Medicine

Data presented at AAO continues to show consistent efficacy and durability of YUTIQ in the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Seite 1 von 5
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Data of YUTIQ and DEXYCU in Four Poster Sessions at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting - Second Phase 3 trial of YUTIQ confirms 36-month positive efficacy results from the first Phase 3 trial - - Study of DEXYCU vs. Prednisolone eye drops shows high patient preference for DEXYCU regimen with statistically better inflammation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Roche ranked the most sustainable healthcare company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for ...
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Burning Rock Announces In-Licensing of Myriad myChoice Tumor Testing in China
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the Upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting
05.11.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Developments
29.10.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information