K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput Following Commissioning of Stage 2 Plant Expansion Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.11.2020, 13:00 | 70 | 0 | 0 16.11.2020, 13:00 | VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Third Quarter 2020 Highlights: Safety Strong safety record continues, with no lost time injuries and one of the best safety records in the Australasia region since start of operations.

Proactive and focused management of COVID-19. K92 continues to operate and has strong preventative and response plans. Production Record tonnage of 64,702 tonnes treated, a 102% increase from Q3 2019.

Quarterly production of 22,261 oz gold equivalent (“ AuEq ”) oz, comprising 21,298 oz of gold, 488,020 lbs copper and 7,127 oz silver.

”) oz, comprising 21,298 oz of gold, 488,020 lbs copper and 7,127 oz silver. Cash costs of US$695/oz gold and all-in sustaining costs (“ AISC ”) of US$834/oz gold (2) .

”) of US$834/oz gold . Long hole stoping at the K1 and K2 Veins has continued to perform to design and has provided a notable positive impact on operational flexibility. Financials Sold 19,265 oz of gold, 487,087 lbs of copper and 7,166 oz of silver. Gold concentrate inventories of 5,859 oz as of September 30, 2020, a quarterly increase of 2,420 oz.

Quarterly revenue of US$35.6 million, a 70% increase from Q3 2019.

Operating cash flow (before working capital adjustments) of US$14.8 million or US$0.07 per share and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“ EBITDA ”) of US$17.4 million or US$0.08 per share.

”) of US$17.4 million or US$0.08 per share. Net income of US$9.4 million or US$0.04 per share.

Balance sheet significantly strengthened during Q3, with cash increasing by US$6.5 million to US$41.2 million and debt decreasing by US$2.1 million to US$7.0 million as at September 30, 2020. Growth Successful commissioning of the Stage 2 Plant Expansion to double throughput capacity to 400,000 tonnes per year and continued development of the twin incline following the lifting of the State of Emergency in June.

Stage 3 Expansion Preliminary Economic Assessment announced on July 27, 2020, outlining a potential Tier 1 asset, with ~318,000 ounces per annum AuEq run-rate production at a life of mine average AISC cost of $362 per gold ounce net of by-product credits. At $1,500/oz gold, $18/oz silver and $3.00/lb copper prices, the estimate after-tax NPV5% is US$1.5 billion and is fully funded from mine cash flow. At US$1,900/oz gold prices the estimated after-tax NPV5% is US$2.0 billion.

Preliminary results reported from underground development on the Judd Vein #1 (“ J1 ”), marking the first significant exploration undertaken by K92 on the near-mine infrastructure, underexplored, +2.5km strike vein system. A Phase 1 underground drill program commenced during the quarter after reporting the preliminary results.

”), marking the first significant exploration undertaken by K92 on the near-mine infrastructure, underexplored, +2.5km strike vein system. A Phase 1 underground drill program commenced during the quarter after reporting the preliminary results. Drill rigs increased to 9 at the end of the quarter and is expected to increase to 10 by year end, with plans to drill Kora, Kora South, Karempe and Judd epithermal vein systems plus the Blue Lake porphyry concurrently by year end. For complete details of the interim consolidated financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company’s website or profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4 K92 Mining Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer