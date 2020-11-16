 

Singing Machine Announces 300% Increase in Profit in Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Second Quarter Snapshot:

  • Net sales for the quarter increased by $3.1 million from $20.1 million to $23.2 million (15% increase).
  • Gross profit margin increased by 0.9% from 28.1% to 29.0% (increase in gross profit of $1.1 million for the quarter).
  • Operating expenses decreased by approximately $0.5 million from $4.8 million to $4.3 million for the quarter.
  • During the quarter, the Company recognized a $0.9 million gain in Other Income from the proceeds of the insurance claim.
  • Net income for the quarter was $2.4 million compared to $0.6 million in the same period last year (300% increase). Net income through the six-month period increased to $2.2 million compared to a $0.2 million loss over the same period last year.

Singing Machine reports net sales of approximately $23.3 million for the quarter-ended September 30, 2020 period compared to $20.1 million in the comparable quarter of the prior year. The increase in net sales was primarily due to increased demand for the Carpool Karaoke Microphone and extra demand of karaoke product to internet customers.

Gross profit margin increased by 0.9%to 29.0% compared to approximately 28.1% reported in the prior year. The increase in gross margin was mainly due to sales of its new Carpool Karaoke Microphone, which yielded greater margin than the traditional product mix.

Total operating expenses decreased by $0.5 million from $4.8 million in the prior year to $4.3 million for the current quarter. The decrease in expenses was primarily due to lowered marketing expenses and advertising allowances as well as no one-time expenses that were incurred last year as a result of the damaged goods claim. The remaining decrease in expenses was due to a reduction in travel and entertainment expenses associated with restricted travel due to the pandemic.

As a result, the Company reported a net income of $2.4 million compared to net income of $0.6 million in the prior year.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, “This was a very strong quarter for Singing Machine. We saw double digit growth in topline sales and strong improvement to gross margin brought about primarily from increased demand for our Carpool Karaoke microphone that went viral over the summer. Further, we have done a tremendous job reducing inventory and turning it into cash, particularly our end-of-life models. All of this has come together to deliver a strong bottom line.”

Seite 1 von 3
Singing Machine Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Singing Machine Announces 300% Increase in Profit in Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Report Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its financial results for its second …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Roche ranked the most sustainable healthcare company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for ...
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Burning Rock Announces In-Licensing of Myriad myChoice Tumor Testing in China
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Singing Machine to Announce its Financial Results for the Second Quarter Fiscal 2021