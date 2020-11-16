Singing Machine Announces 300% Increase in Profit in Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Report

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM ) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net sales for the quarter increased by $3.1 million from $20.1 million to $23.2 million (15% increase).

Gross profit margin increased by 0.9% from 28.1% to 29.0% (increase in gross profit of $1.1 million for the quarter).

Operating expenses decreased by approximately $0.5 million from $4.8 million to $4.3 million for the quarter.

During the quarter, the Company recognized a $0.9 million gain in Other Income from the proceeds of the insurance claim.

Net income for the quarter was $2.4 million compared to $0.6 million in the same period last year (300% increase). Net income through the six-month period increased to $2.2 million compared to a $0.2 million loss over the same period last year.

Singing Machine reports net sales of approximately $23.3 million for the quarter-ended September 30, 2020 period compared to $20.1 million in the comparable quarter of the prior year. The increase in net sales was primarily due to increased demand for the Carpool Karaoke Microphone and extra demand of karaoke product to internet customers.

Gross profit margin increased by 0.9%to 29.0% compared to approximately 28.1% reported in the prior year. The increase in gross margin was mainly due to sales of its new Carpool Karaoke Microphone, which yielded greater margin than the traditional product mix.

Total operating expenses decreased by $0.5 million from $4.8 million in the prior year to $4.3 million for the current quarter. The decrease in expenses was primarily due to lowered marketing expenses and advertising allowances as well as no one-time expenses that were incurred last year as a result of the damaged goods claim. The remaining decrease in expenses was due to a reduction in travel and entertainment expenses associated with restricted travel due to the pandemic.

As a result, the Company reported a net income of $2.4 million compared to net income of $0.6 million in the prior year.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, “This was a very strong quarter for Singing Machine. We saw double digit growth in topline sales and strong improvement to gross margin brought about primarily from increased demand for our Carpool Karaoke microphone that went viral over the summer. Further, we have done a tremendous job reducing inventory and turning it into cash, particularly our end-of-life models. All of this has come together to deliver a strong bottom line.”