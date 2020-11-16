 

Apellis Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of the New Drug Application for Pegcetacoplan for the Treatment of PNH

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 13:00  |  31   |   |   
  • PDUFA target action date is May 14, 2021
  • FDA has stated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application
  • Pegcetacoplan demonstrated superiority to eculizumab in improving hemoglobin levels in Phase 3 PEGASUS head-to-head study as well as substantial improvements in other clinical measures
  • Apellis plans to open an early access program in the United States for pegcetacoplan for people living with PNH

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and granted Priority Review designation for the New Drug Application (NDA) for pegcetacoplan for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is May 14, 2021. The FDA has stated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

“For more than a decade, the only treatment options available for PNH have been C5 inhibitors, and many patients still suffer from persistently low hemoglobin, often resulting in debilitating fatigue and frequent transfusions. The NDA priority review takes us one step closer to bringing pegcetacoplan, a targeted C3 therapy with the potential to redefine PNH treatment, to patients in need,” said Federico Grossi, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Apellis. “The data in the application validate the broad potential of targeting C3, and we continue to advance several registrational studies in serious diseases with few or no treatments.” 

The NDA submission is based on results from the head-to-head Phase 3 PEGASUS study, which met its primary endpoint, demonstrating the superiority of pegcetacoplan to eculizumab with a statistically significant improvement in hemoglobin levels at 16 weeks. The data also demonstrated higher normalization rates across key markers of hemolysis and a clinically meaningful improvement in Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy (FACIT)-fatigue score. The safety profile of pegcetacoplan was comparable to eculizumab in the study.

Seite 1 von 4
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apellis Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of the New Drug Application for Pegcetacoplan for the Treatment of PNH PDUFA target action date is May 14, 2021 FDA has stated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application Pegcetacoplan demonstrated superiority to eculizumab in improving hemoglobin levels in Phase …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Roche ranked the most sustainable healthcare company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for ...
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Burning Rock Announces In-Licensing of Myriad myChoice Tumor Testing in China
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Apellis Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of Largest Retrospective Database Study in Geographic Atrophy (GA) at AAO 2020 Virtual
11.11.20
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
05.11.20
Apellis to Present New Data Supporting the Efficacy and Safety of Pegcetacoplan in PNH at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
02.11.20
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
27.10.20
Apellis and Sobi Enter Collaboration for Global Co-development and Ex-US Commercialization of Systemic Pegcetacoplan in Rare Diseases with Urgent Need for New Treatments
19.10.20
Apellis Announces 18-Month Data from Phase 1b Study of Pegcetacoplan in Patients with Geographic Atrophy (GA)