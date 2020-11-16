 

Trillium Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

CAMBRIDGE, Ma., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (“Trillium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, today reported financial and operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“Third quarter was a productive quarter for Trillium,” said Jan Skvarka, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We reported encouraging clinical data updates for both TTI-622 and TTI-621, announced a $25 million equity investment from Pfizer, raised $150 million in a follow-on offering, and added Dr. Michael Kamarck to the Board of Directors. After the close of the third quarter, we announced formation of a Scientific Advisory Board, appointment of Dr. Ingmar Bruns as our new Chief Medical Officer, and addition of Mr. Paolo Pucci to the Board of Directors. With close to $300 million in cash, we are well capitalized to embark on a Phase 2 program in heme and solid tumor malignancies in 2021.”

TTI-622 Study Update provided in the third quarter of 2020:

  • In the Phase 1a/1b study in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory lymphoma or multiple myeloma (NCT03530683), the Company reported that a total of six objective responses (33%; 1 complete response, 5 partial responses) have been observed among 18 response evaluable patients treated at dose levels of 0.8, 2.0, 4.0 and 8.0 mg/kg. Responses had occurred across all dose levels in this range, with three of six (50%) patients achieving responses in the 8.0 mg/kg cohort (response assessment for one additional patient at 8 mg/kg dose not available as of the cutoff date).
  • The safety assessment of the 8 mg/kg dosing cohort was successfully completed with one Grade 4 thrombocytopenia dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) reported among the six evaluable patients and no additional Grade 3 or higher thrombocytopenia events observed.
  • Clinical responses had been observed across multiple lymphoma indications, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma with large cell transformation, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
  • All responses were observed at the first assessment at 8 weeks.
  • The study began enrolling patients at the 12 mg/kg dose level.

TTI-621 Study Update provided in the third quarter of 2020:

