Mereo BioPharma to Hold Virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, November 24, 2020
LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO, AIM: MPH) (“Mereo” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused
on oncology and rare diseases, today announced it will host a virtual R&D day on Tuesday, November 24, to review the Company’s key pipeline programs including etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT) for solid
tumors and alvelestat for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and COVID-19 respiratory disease. The virtual R&D day will feature external experts and will include a more detailed review of
the etigilimab development program, including the design and biomarker strategy for the recently initiated Phase 1b/2 basket combination study.
R&D Day Information
Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Time: 12:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. GMT
Presenters:
- Timothy Yap, MBBS, PhD, FRCP, Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, and the Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- John Strickler, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Member of the Duke Cancer Institute
- Mark Dransfield, MD, Professor and Interim Director, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
- Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer
- John Lewicki, Chief Scientific Officer
- Ann Kapoun, SVP of Translational Research and Development
- Alastair MacKinnon, Chief Medical Officer
- Jackie Parkin, Head of the Alvelestat Program
A live audio webcast of the R&D day can be accessed through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.mereobiopharma.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations. The event is expected to last approximately two hours. An archived replay of the webcast will be made available on the Company’s website.
About Mereo BioPharma
Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Mereo's lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT), has completed a Phase 1a dose escalation clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and has been evaluated in a Phase 1b study in combination with nivolumab in select tumor types. The Company recently announced initiation of a Phase 1b/2 study of etigilimab in combination with an anti-PD-1/PDL-1 in a range of different tumor types. Mereo's rare disease product portfolio consists of setrusumab, which has completed a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in adults with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), as well as alvelestat, which is being investigated in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in COVID-19 respiratory disease.
