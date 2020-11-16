 

Mereo BioPharma to Hold Virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO, AIM: MPH) (“Mereo” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced it will host a virtual R&D day on Tuesday, November 24, to review the Company’s key pipeline programs including etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT) for solid tumors and alvelestat for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and COVID-19 respiratory disease. The virtual R&D day will feature external experts and will include a more detailed review of the etigilimab development program, including the design and biomarker strategy for the recently initiated Phase 1b/2 basket combination study.

R&D Day Information

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. GMT

Presenters:

  • Timothy Yap, MBBS, PhD, FRCP, Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, and the Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • John Strickler, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Member of the Duke Cancer Institute
  • Mark Dransfield, MD, Professor and Interim Director, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
  • Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer
  • John Lewicki, Chief Scientific Officer
  • Ann Kapoun, SVP of Translational Research and Development
  • Alastair MacKinnon, Chief Medical Officer
  • Jackie Parkin, Head of the Alvelestat Program

A live audio webcast of the R&D day can be accessed through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.mereobiopharma.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations. The event is expected to last approximately two hours. An archived replay of the webcast will be made available on the Company’s website.

About Mereo BioPharma
Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Mereo's lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT), has completed a Phase 1a dose escalation clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and has been evaluated in a Phase 1b study in combination with nivolumab in select tumor types. The Company recently announced initiation of a Phase 1b/2 study of etigilimab in combination with an anti-PD-1/PDL-1 in a range of different tumor types. Mereo's rare disease product portfolio consists of setrusumab, which has completed a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in adults with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), as well as alvelestat, which is being investigated in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Seite 1 von 3
Mereo BioPharma Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mereo BioPharma to Hold Virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO, AIM: MPH) (“Mereo” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced it …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Roche ranked the most sustainable healthcare company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for ...
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Burning Rock Announces In-Licensing of Myriad myChoice Tumor Testing in China
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Mereo BioPharma to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
20.10.20
Mereo BioPharma Appoints Christine Fox as Chief Financial Officer and Heidi Petersen as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs
19.10.20
Mereo BioPharma Announces FDA Clearance to Proceed into a Phase 1b/2 study for Etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.19
1
Mereo Biopharma (35 Mio £)