 

Builders FirstSource and BMC Stock Holdings Receive HSR Clearance for Proposed Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 13:00  |  39   |   |   

DALLAS and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource”) and BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) (“BMC”), today announced the early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (“HSR Act”), effective on November 13, 2020. This concludes the Department of Justice’s HSR Act review of the proposed combination of the two companies. Builders FirstSource and BMC expect to close the transaction in late 2020 or the beginning of 2021, subject to the approval of the stockholders of each company, as well as the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions.   The special meetings of each company’s respective stockholders relating to the proposed combination are scheduled to be held on December 22, 2020. Each company has set the close of business on November 13, 2020, as the record date for determining its stockholders who are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, its stockholder meeting.

Chad Crow, Chief Executive Officer of Builders FirstSource, said, “We are pleased to receive this clearance. We look forward to becoming the nation’s premier supplier of building materials, services and solutions when the transaction is completed. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and plan to quickly realize the benefits of this new, larger platform.”

Dave Flitman, Chief Executive Officer of BMC and future CEO of the Combined Company, added, “We are excited to take this additional step toward completing the strategic combination of two great organizations. Building on our shared commitment to helping customers thrive through our innovative services and solutions, we will have an expansive geographic footprint and enhanced local relationships in attractive, high-growth markets, allowing us to accelerate our growth strategy and create shareholder value.”

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

Seite 1 von 5
Builders Firstsource Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Builders FirstSource and BMC Stock Holdings Receive HSR Clearance for Proposed Combination DALLAS and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource”) and BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) (“BMC”), today announced the early termination of the waiting period under …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Roche ranked the most sustainable healthcare company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for ...
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Burning Rock Announces In-Licensing of Myriad myChoice Tumor Testing in China
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Builders FirstSource Expands Value-Add Service Offering through the Acquisition of Kansas City Building Supply, a Top Supplier of Windows, Doors, and Millwork to Homebuilders in a Growing Market