Builders FirstSource and BMC Stock Holdings Receive HSR Clearance for Proposed Combination

DALLAS and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource”) and BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) (“BMC”), today announced the early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (“HSR Act”), effective on November 13, 2020. This concludes the Department of Justice’s HSR Act review of the proposed combination of the two companies. Builders FirstSource and BMC expect to close the transaction in late 2020 or the beginning of 2021, subject to the approval of the stockholders of each company, as well as the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions. The special meetings of each company’s respective stockholders relating to the proposed combination are scheduled to be held on December 22, 2020. Each company has set the close of business on November 13, 2020, as the record date for determining its stockholders who are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, its stockholder meeting.



Chad Crow, Chief Executive Officer of Builders FirstSource, said, “We are pleased to receive this clearance. We look forward to becoming the nation’s premier supplier of building materials, services and solutions when the transaction is completed. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and plan to quickly realize the benefits of this new, larger platform.”