First Western Financial, Inc. Announces Completion of Sale of Los Angeles-Based Fixed Income Team

On an ongoing basis, the sale of the LA fixed income team is expected to be earnings neutral to the Company, as the revenue decrease will be approximately in-line with the expense reduction. The sale is not expected to have an impact on First Western's bank clients, but will reduce the Company’s assets under management by approximately $300 million.

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (“First Western” or “the Company”), announced today that it has completed the sale of its Los Angeles-based fixed income portfolio management team (“LA fixed income team”) and certain related advisory and sub-advisory arrangements to Lido Advisors, LLC and Oakhurst Advisors, LLC.

The sale is expected to result in an estimated positive impact to the Company’s tangible common equity of approximately $3.0 million to $3.3 million.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, said, “The sale of the LA fixed income team represents another important step in our efforts to optimize our cost structure and investment platform, while having a positive impact on our tangible book value per share. This transaction frees up capital and management resources that can be used to support the continued growth of more profitable areas of the Company and further enhance the strong earnings momentum that we have built this year. The LA fixed income team has produced strong investment performance, and our arrangement with Lido Advisors and Oakhurst will continue to provide First Western clients with full access to this team through advisory and sub-advisory relationships. This team will also benefit from the broader distribution platform that Lido Advisors and Oakhurst will provide.”

