 

iValue and Safe-T Team Up to Keep Organizations Safe the Right Way with Zero Trust

iValue is India’s premium technology aggregator with direct partnerships with more than 30 “Best of Breed” OEMs, over 6,000 customers through 600+ partners worldwide﻿

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, and iValue InfoSolutions Pvt. Ltd. (“iValue”), India’s premium technology aggregator, today announced the teaming up of Safe-T Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd. (“Safe-T”) and iValue. Security is of optimal importance now more than ever, and iValue, which has consistently stayed ahead by partnering with the right mix of popular and niche technology providers, has once again come to the aid of organizations by bringing forth Safe-T’s Zero Trust Network Access (“ZTNA”) solutions. iValue’s customers across India benefit from this security solution that mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

IT leadership in enterprises around the world have been working relentlessly for the past several months to design, build and operate effective and secure infrastructure for employees, suppliers and purchasers working remotely. This mass scale change in access methodology has brought about a compelling transition from a ‘trust but verify’ to a ‘trust nothing, always verify’ approach. This new approach is based on the ‘Zero Trust Model,’ which ensures secure access based on three key concepts:

1. Trust nothing
2. Continuous authentication
3. Least privilege access

Safe-T has mastered unique and innovative technology to enable customers to achieve ‘Comprehensive Zero Trust Architecture’ for remote users, along with protecting investments in traditional and vulnerable VPN solutions,” said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer of iValue.

Safe-T enables digital business on-premises and in the cloud by allowing access to applications, services and networks only after assessing trust. Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the ‘validate first, access later’ philosophy of Zero Trust. Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyber threats.

