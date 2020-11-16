Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business Areas

MALMO, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The two brand segments are to form two Business Areas - Duni and BioPak - with responsibility for the whole value chain.

Linus Lemark , currently EVP Commercial, will take over as EVP Business Area Duni.



Mats Lindroth , currently EVP Finance & CFO, will take over as EVP Business Area BioPak.

Magnus Carlsson , currently EVP Corporate Development, will take over as new EVP Finance & CFO.

The current management functions in the areas of Operations, Marketing and Corporate Development will disappear, with responsibility being taken over by the respective new functions.

Current Commercial regions will continue to be responsible for regional sales, reporting directly to the incoming President and CEO.

The new organization is expected to come into force on January 1, 2021 , when incoming President and CEO Robert Dackeskog takes up his position.

These changes involve a one-off cost in Q4 of less than SEK 10 m and an annual saving of the corresponding amount.

In January 2020, a new organizational structure and financial segment reporting were presented, as an element of strengthening Duni Group's strategy with a focus on creating the most attractive customer experience. Duni Group is now taking another step and strengthening the organization by moving from two brand segments to form two Business Areas: Duni and BioPak.

Magnus Carlsson new EVP Finance & CFO

Current EVP Finance & CFO Mats Lindroth will be taking over as EVP Business Area BioPak, while Magnus Carlsson, currently responsible for Corporate Development, will be the new EVP Finance & CFO. The Corporate Development department will cease to be a management function. The roles that currently fall under Corporate Development will continue to a large extent to report to Magnus Carlsson in his new function.



Two Business Areas - Duni and BioPak

Business Area Duni will be led by Linus Lemark, currently EVP Commercial, and will focus on the offering for table decorations and surrounding guest environment. Business Area BioPak will be led by Mats Lindroth and will focus on sustainable packaging solutions. The Business Areas will have a clear responsibility for the whole value chain. Operations will no longer be a separate management function, with responsibility instead falling within each Business Area. IT, which was previously part of Operations, will move to the Strategic Development department, which already has responsibility for digital development. The formation of two distinctive Business Areas means that the Group will no longer have a central marketing department, and Clas Thott, former EVP Marketing, has therefore left this role and the company.