 

DGAP-News Wipro, SNP SE enter into a strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise transformation for customers globally

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 13:15  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Alliance
Wipro, SNP SE enter into a strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise transformation for customers globally

16.11.2020 / 13:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wipro, SNP SE enter into a strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise transformation for customers globally

Bangalore, India and Heidelberg, Germany - November 16, 2020: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migration, today announced a strategic partnership to help customers accelerate their enterprise transformation journey.

As part of the partnership, Wipro will leverage SNP's CrystalBridge(R) data transformation platform and the BLUEFIELDTM approach to provide customers worldwide with a flexible, fast and secure migration to SAP S/4HANA(R). Through predefined scenarios, the platform allows organizations to evaluate and simulate the optimal transformation path, thereby reducing efforts and increasing the predictability of outcomes. Both companies will also build a 'Transformation Competence Center' that will train and certify Wipro consultants to use the BLUEFIELD(TM) transformation approach powered by CrystalBridge(R).

Michael Eberhardt, Chief Operating Officer, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE said, "We have been working closely with Wipro for over three years and have successfully implemented several complex transformation projects in various industries across continents. With this strategic partnership, we are consolidating our trust and collaborative efforts to ensure agile and secure transformation projects."

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President, Cloud Enterprise Platforms (CEP), Wipro Limited said, "Wipro's customers have been benefitting from the combined synergies of SNP and Wipro, and this partnership brings an unassailable advantage to them at a time when responsiveness and real-time decision making are critical for businesses. Our investment in the 'Transformation Competence Center' reinforces our commitment to the success of our customers and the relationship we have with SNP. We are confident that this collaboration will spur innovation and accelerate our customers' digital transformation journey."

Seite 1 von 4
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Wipro, SNP SE enter into a strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise transformation for customers globally DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Alliance Wipro, SNP SE enter into a strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise transformation for customers globally 16.11.2020 / 13:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Starkes Wachstum im Q3 2020 - Umsatz auf Neunmonatssicht 2020 bei 40,6 Mio. EUR und ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE setzt im dritten Quartal 2020 ihren Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG: 9 Monatszahlen / Wachstum trotz Corona / +100% beim Umsatz / + 42% bei Kunden / + ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG bestätigt auch nach 9 Monaten positiven Geschäftsverlauf trotz Corona - Operativer ...
DGAP-News: mwb und Euroboden: Ein eingespieltes Team auch in herausfordernden Kapitalmarktzeiten
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz ist neuer Geschäftsführer der Kreativagentur Creative Cosmos 15
Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wipro und SNP SE schließen strategische Partnerschaft, um die Unternehmenstransformation ihrer Kunden weltweit zu beschleunigen (deutsch)
13:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wipro und SNP SE schließen strategische Partnerschaft, um die Unternehmenstransformation ihrer Kunden weltweit zu beschleunigen
09.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (deutsch)
09.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (deutsch)
09.11.20
Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist: Va-Q-tec, Allgeier, LPKF Laser, SAF-Holland, SNP, IBU-tec
06.11.20
Infineon vor Quartalszahlen: jetzt einsteigen? + Update zu DAX und SNP - HeavytraderZ
03.11.20
Analyse von Schneider-Neureither & Partner + DAX Update - HeavytraderZ
02.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax schlägt vor US-Wahl Erholungskurs ein
02.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: SNP brechen ein - Konzernchef Schneider-Neureither verstorben
02.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt SNP auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 40 Euro

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
1.268
SNP kaum beachtet