Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2020 / 13:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ian
Last name(s): Mukherjee

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Board member

b) Amendment
Corrigendum to notification 13.11.2020, 19:03: Aggregated information: As this was an one order execution, the aggregated price is also EUR 2,8946 and the aggregated volume EUR 14539.58

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LION E-Mobility AG

b) LEI
391200APPWFDYDGV1M54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0560888270

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.8946 EUR 14539.58 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.8946 EUR 14539.58 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Internet: www.lionemobility.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63588  16.11.2020 

Wertpapier


