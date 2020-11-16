 

Dicerna Announces Positive Updated Data From Phase 1 Trial of RG6346 for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Infection at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced positive updated data from its Phase 1 double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept trial of RG6346, an investigational GalXC RNAi therapeutic that Dicerna is developing in collaboration with Roche for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The data, presented in a late-breaker poster and oral session at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020 hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), expand upon the interim results presented by the Company in August 2020 and demonstrate that four monthly doses of RG6346 treatment resulted in substantial and durable reductions in biomarkers of HBV disease activity as measured by reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) levels lasting up to one year following the last dose. RG6346 was also shown to have a favorable safety and tolerability profile in the trial.

In trial participants who were treated with four monthly doses of RG6346 added to nucleos(t)ide (NUC) antiviral therapy (Group C), 11 of 12 (92%) had mean HBsAg reductions from baseline greater than 1.0 log10 IU/mL by Day 112 (one month after last dose). Seven of the 12 participants (58%) also achieved HBsAg levels below 100 IU/mL – a level that is associated with a reduced risk of progression to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Durability of HBsAg reductions was observed up to Day 448 (one year after the last dose). Among participants eligible to continue in long-term follow-up after the dosing period in the longest-observed cohort (1.5 mg/kg; n=3), the mean reduction in HBsAg from baseline was 1.40 log10 IU/mL at Day 448; one of these participants maintained greater than a 2.0 log10 IU/mL reduction in HBsAg level from baseline at Day 448.

“We are pleased by the magnitude and sustainability of HBsAg suppression with RG6346 seen in our latest Phase 1 results, lasting up to one year after the last dose administered,” said Shreeram Aradhye, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Dicerna. “RNAi is a modality that holds significant promise in HBsAg suppression, and the results we have seen thus far with RG6346 are very encouraging, suggesting it could be a strong foundation for a combination therapy approach with the potential to achieve functional cures in people with chronic HBV infection.”

