Deutsche Bank appointed as depositary bank for the sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program of Ecofibre Limited

Ecofibre Limited is an Australian company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange which focuses on providing its customers with hemp products in the United States and Australia. These products include cannabinoid oil and neutraceuticals, as well as hemp-derived food, composite materials and textiles.*

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt Program of Ecofibre Limited (OTC: EOFBY).

“We are pleased to have been appointed as depositary bank for Ecofibre’s sponsored Level 1 ADR program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Leveraging Deutsche Bank’s range of ADR services, we look forward to working with Ecofibre to help grow the ADR program and diversify the shareholder base”.

* This information was provided by Ecofibre Limited (November 2020).