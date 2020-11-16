 

Deutsche Bank appointed as depositary bank for the sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program of Ecofibre Limited

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt Program of Ecofibre Limited (OTC: EOFBY).

Ecofibre Limited is an Australian company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange which focuses on providing its customers with hemp products in the United States and Australia. These products include cannabinoid oil and neutraceuticals, as well as hemp-derived food, composite materials and textiles.*

“We are pleased to have been appointed as depositary bank for Ecofibre’s sponsored Level 1 ADR program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Leveraging Deutsche Bank’s range of ADR services, we look forward to working with Ecofibre to help grow the ADR program and diversify the shareholder base”.

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Ecofibre Limited (November 2020).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

Australia

Custodian Bank

National Australia Bank Limited

Effective Date

November 12, 2020

 

 

Level I ADR

 

CUSIP

27900B 109

ISIN

US27900B1098

Symbol

EOFBY

Exchange

OTC

Current Ratio

1 ADS : 4 ordinary shares

Eligibility

DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts

