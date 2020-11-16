Progenity to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that Harry Stylli, Ph.D., CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2020.



The pre-recorded fireside chat will be accessible beginning November 23, 2020 by visiting progenity.com/presentations. The recording will be available on the Progenity website through December 3, 2020.