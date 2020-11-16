 

Otonomy to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference: presentation on December 1, 2020 at 3:05 p.m. ET / 12:05 p.m. PT. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through the Events page of the company’s website at www.otonomy.com and an archived replay will be available shortly after the event.

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference: 1 on 1 investor meetings on December 2, 2020. A pre-recorded fireside chat will be accessible from November 23 to December 3, 2020 through the Events page of the company’s website at www.otonomy.com.

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries
Spectrum Science
Chloé-Anne Ramsey
Vice President
404.865.3601
cramsey@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries
Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com  


