 

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Acromegaly Expert, Peter Trainer, Vice President of Clinical Endocrinology

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced the appointment of Peter Trainer, MD, FRCPE to the position of Vice President of Clinical Endocrinology.

“Dr. Trainer is a global leader in the endocrine community who has treated patients, published extensively and educated physicians on the identification and treatment of endocrine disease, particularly in the area of neuroendocrinology,” said Alan S. Krasner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Crinetics. “He will be instrumental in contributing to the Phase 3 clinical development of paltusotine, Crinetics’ oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. Peter and I are also excited to begin the clinical evaluation of our nonpeptide ACTH antagonist targeted to enter Phase 1 clinical development in the coming months. This compound is designed to treat diseases of ACTH excess such as congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing’s disease. Peter’s extensive knowledge of adrenal disorders will be invaluable for this program.”

Prior to joining Crinetics, Dr. Trainer served as an honorary professor of endocrinology at the University of Manchester in Manchester, UK; Clinical Director of the Manchester Academic Health Science Centre, an Academic Health Science Centre designated by the National Institute for Health Research; Director of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (Manchester); and Associate Medical Director and Clinical Lead for endocrinology for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust (The Christie). In his role at The Christie, Dr. Trainer led clinics in general endocrine diseases as well as specialty topics related to thyroid disease, neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), adrenal carcinoma and other disorders.

He has served on the senior executive committees of the Society for Endocrinology, the Endocrine Society and the European Society of Endocrinology (ESE). He was chairman of the board of directors of Bioscientifica Ltd from 2014 to 2016 and served on the editorial board of Endocrine Connections, a Bioscientifica publication. In addition, he has served on editorial boards of the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Clinical Endocrinology, European Endocrinology and Growth Hormone & IGF Research. In 2014, ESE presented Dr. Trainer with a Special Recognition Award for his contribution to the Society and to endocrinology at large as chairman of the Society’s Education Committee. His prime areas of interest are diseases of the pituitary and adrenal glands, particularly Cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly. His research has resulted in over 200 peer-reviewed publications.

