 

Biogen Ranked #1 Biotechnology Company by Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for an Industry Record 5th Time; Recognition Reflects Longstanding ESG Leadership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 13:30  |  63   |   |   
  • Biogen earns top scores on areas including access to medicine, talent attraction, innovation management and climate performance and reporting
  • In 2013 Biogen became the 1st U.S. biotech company to appear on the DJSI World Index
  • 2020 marks the 8th consecutive year that Biogen was listed among top performers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that it has been ranked the number one biotechnology company on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World Index) for the fifth time, more than any other biotechnology company. The DJSI World Index recognizes the top 10 percent of companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index for performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, which S&P Global considers key to generating long-term stakeholder value.

Of the 318 companies named to DJSI World Index, Biogen led the biotechnology industry with the top scores in areas such as strategies to improve access to medicine and cost burden, innovation management, talent attraction, climate performance and reporting. In 2013 Biogen was the first U.S.-based biotech company to appear on DJSI World Index, and 2020 marks the eighth consecutive year that Biogen was listed among top corporate performers.

“At Biogen, we believe that responsible corporate leadership is a defining part of our culture and our ongoing business success. We are proud to top the DJSI World Index for the fifth time, an achievement that reflects Biogen’s longstanding commitment to making advances in climate, health, equity and other urgent issues of our time while pioneering neuroscience,” said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer of Biogen.

The DJSI World Index ranking results from Biogen’s outstanding performance on multiple dimensions of corporate responsibility, including an ongoing focus on health equity and access; ethical marketing practices; and human capital development with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. It also reflects Biogen’s emphasis on transparency and expanded public reporting on emerging risks, employee benefits and philanthropic contributions, among other issues.

“We congratulate Biogen for being included in the DJSI World Index. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry,” said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global. “With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet.”

Seite 1 von 3
Biogen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biogen Ranked #1 Biotechnology Company by Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for an Industry Record 5th Time; Recognition Reflects Longstanding ESG Leadership Biogen earns top scores on areas including access to medicine, talent attraction, innovation management and climate performance and reportingIn 2013 Biogen became the 1st U.S. biotech company to appear on the DJSI World Index2020 marks the 8th …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 46/20
13.11.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13.11.20
Biotech Report: Sektor erholt - MagForce (MF6) deutlich im Plus, MorphoSys (MOR) leichter
13.11.20
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Biogen Inc. – BIIB
11.11.20
Biotech Report: Biogen (IDP) erholt, Evotec (EVT) und MorhoSys (MOR) ziehen an
10.11.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
10.11.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) behauptet, MorphoSys (MOR) leichter
09.11.20
Biotech Report: Biogen (IDP) verliert, Puma Biotech (0PB) fest; MagForce (MF6) gesucht
09.11.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09.11.20
Rückschlag für Biogen bei Alzheimer-Hoffnungsträger

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
65
Biogen kappt Jahresziele - Schlechtere Aussichten für Kassenschlager Tecfidera