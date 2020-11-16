Biogen Ranked #1 Biotechnology Company by Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for an Industry Record 5th Time; Recognition Reflects Longstanding ESG Leadership

Biogen earns top scores on areas including access to medicine, talent attraction, innovation management and climate performance and reporting



In 2013 Biogen became the 1 st U.S. biotech company to appear on the DJSI World Index

U.S. biotech company to appear on the DJSI World Index 2020 marks the 8th consecutive year that Biogen was listed among top performers



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that it has been ranked the number one biotechnology company on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World Index) for the fifth time, more than any other biotechnology company. The DJSI World Index recognizes the top 10 percent of companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index for performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, which S&P Global considers key to generating long-term stakeholder value.

Of the 318 companies named to DJSI World Index, Biogen led the biotechnology industry with the top scores in areas such as strategies to improve access to medicine and cost burden, innovation management, talent attraction, climate performance and reporting. In 2013 Biogen was the first U.S.-based biotech company to appear on DJSI World Index, and 2020 marks the eighth consecutive year that Biogen was listed among top corporate performers.

“At Biogen, we believe that responsible corporate leadership is a defining part of our culture and our ongoing business success. We are proud to top the DJSI World Index for the fifth time, an achievement that reflects Biogen’s longstanding commitment to making advances in climate, health, equity and other urgent issues of our time while pioneering neuroscience,” said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer of Biogen.

The DJSI World Index ranking results from Biogen’s outstanding performance on multiple dimensions of corporate responsibility, including an ongoing focus on health equity and access; ethical marketing practices; and human capital development with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. It also reflects Biogen’s emphasis on transparency and expanded public reporting on emerging risks, employee benefits and philanthropic contributions, among other issues.



“We congratulate Biogen for being included in the DJSI World Index. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry,” said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global. “With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet.”