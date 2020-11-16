Nuvei To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences.



On Monday, November 16, 2020, members of the Company’s management team will be participating in a fireside chat at the TD Securities Technology Virtual Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 11:10AM ET.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, members of the Company’s management team will be participating in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 8:15AM ET.

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.