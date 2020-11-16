 

Nuvei To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences.

  • On Monday, November 16, 2020, members of the Company’s management team will be participating in a fireside chat at the TD Securities Technology Virtual Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 11:10AM ET.
  • On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, members of the Company’s management team will be participating in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 8:15AM ET.

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Nuvei
We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
NuveiIR@icrinc.com

Public Relations
Nuvei-PR@icrinc.com

 


