NexTech AR President Paul Duffy to Deliver Presentation on Leveraging AR for Virtual Events at techsytalk Global

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events today announced that President Paul Duffy will deliver a presentation on leveraging the power of AR for virtual experiences during techsytalk Global . Duffy’s presentation will take place on November 18 at 11:40am ET. NexTech is also serving as a Gold Sponsor of the event which runs from November 17-18, 2020.

Tickets for techsytalk Global can be purchased here .

techsytalk Global anticipates an international audience of more than 2,000 attendees from the corporate, association and independent event planning industries. In his presentation, Duffy will highlight how AR is making the difference in the way event managers can immerse attendees in virtual environments and share creative ideas to increase engagement, sponsor ROI and fun during virtual events using AR.

The techsytalk brand was founded by event planners with over a decade of experience planning meetings, conferences, and corporate events in both live and virtual settings. techsytalk’s live event offers event planners a setting in which they can discuss the discovery and implementation of novel event solutions and ideas. As the industry and event professionals face a rapidly changing event landscape amid the COVID-19 pandemic, techsytalk made the decision to re-launch the signature event as a global, virtual experience in 2020.

“I spend every day planning events for clients and working with various teams to better understand the challenges that event planners have with technology. When we decided to reimagine techsytalk Global as a virtual event it was because we really saw the power in the various platforms that were available to planners, many of which they just aren’t aware of,” said Liz King Caruso, CEO of techsytalk & Liz King Events. “NexTech is an example of a really powerful company doing interesting and innovative things for the event industry. We love the possibilities for AR and VR in our digital-first world and believe Paul’s presentation during techsytalk Global will enable attendees to embrace these technologies and their implications for our events.”