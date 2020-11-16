 

NexTech AR President Paul Duffy to Deliver Presentation on Leveraging AR for Virtual Events at techsytalk Global

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 13:30  |  65   |   |   

NexTech AR will also act as a Gold Sponsor at techsytalk’s signature global, virtual event which aims to help event planning professionals navigate a changing industry landscape

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events today announced that President Paul Duffy will deliver a presentation on leveraging the power of AR for virtual experiences during techsytalk Global. Duffy’s presentation will take place on November 18 at 11:40am ET. NexTech is also serving as a Gold Sponsor of the event which runs from November 17-18, 2020.

Tickets for techsytalk Global can be purchased here.

techsytalk Global anticipates an international audience of more than 2,000 attendees from the corporate, association and independent event planning industries. In his presentation, Duffy will highlight how AR is making the difference in the way event managers can immerse attendees in virtual environments and share creative ideas to increase engagement, sponsor ROI and fun during virtual events using AR.

The techsytalk brand was founded by event planners with over a decade of experience planning meetings, conferences, and corporate events in both live and virtual settings. techsytalk’s live event offers event planners a setting in which they can discuss the discovery and implementation of novel event solutions and ideas. As the industry and event professionals face a rapidly changing event landscape amid the COVID-19 pandemic, techsytalk made the decision to re-launch the signature event as a global, virtual experience in 2020.

“I spend every day planning events for clients and working with various teams to better understand the challenges that event planners have with technology. When we decided to reimagine techsytalk Global as a virtual event it was because we really saw the power in the various platforms that were available to planners, many of which they just aren’t aware of,” said Liz King Caruso, CEO of techsytalk & Liz King Events. “NexTech is an example of a really powerful company doing interesting and innovative things for the event industry. We love the possibilities for AR and VR in our digital-first world and believe Paul’s presentation during techsytalk Global will enable attendees to embrace these technologies and their implications for our events.”

Seite 1 von 3
NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NexTech AR President Paul Duffy to Deliver Presentation on Leveraging AR for Virtual Events at techsytalk Global NexTech AR will also act as a Gold Sponsor at techsytalk’s signature global, virtual event which aims to help event planning professionals navigate a changing industry landscapeVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NexTech …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
11.11.20
Canadian Electricity Association Chooses NexTech AR’s InfernoAR Platform to Host 2020 Virtual Powering Partnerships Summit
10.11.20
NexTech AR and Coex, Seoul’s Largest Convention and Exhibition Center Enter Strategic Partnership to Bring Hybrid Virtual Events to Korea
06.11.20
NexTech Hires Felix Ritscher as Head of IT and Security
05.11.20
NexTech AR Solutions to Release Q3 Earnings on November 12, 2020
04.11.20
Ryerson University To Use NexTech’s AR Solutions For Their 2020 Fall Graduation
03.11.20
NexTech AR Announces Major Expansion Into Asia-Pacific Market
30.10.20
NexTech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 5th
29.10.20
Restaurants Canada Chooses NexTech’s InfernoAR to Take Canada’s Largest Foodservice Trade Show Virtual
28.10.20
Voice + Visibility Women’s Summit Selects NexTech’s InfernoAR Platform for Second Annual Virtual Event

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
62
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?