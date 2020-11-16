 

Cytokinetics Announces Presentations Related to Health Economics and Outcomes Research in Heart Failure and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that new findings from analyses of claims data and electronic health records related to heart failure and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) were shared in three poster presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020. Two posters related to heart failure included one detailing analyses of outcomes highlighting the high unmet need in these patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and a worsening heart failure event, and another one presenting data on spending for hospitalized Medicare patients with heart failure underscoring the high costs of their healthcare. An additional poster presented demographics and clinical characteristics of patients with HCM.

“These presentations and analyses related to heart failure underscore the growing economic burden of this disease which, despite standard of care, is accompanied by a high risk of hospitalization and cardiovascular death,” said Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cytokinetics. “Furthermore, the analyses of patients with HCM adds to our understanding of this complex disease as we continue to advance and refine our clinical development program for CK-274, our next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor.”

Findings in Heart Failure Detail High Risk Population and High Spending Among Hospitalized Patients

The first analysis, conducted in collaboration with Duke Clinical Research Institute, characterized outcomes of patients with HFrEF and a recent worsening heart failure event (WHF), defined as an emergency department visit or hospitalization with heart failure as the primary discharge diagnosis within 12 months prior to their index echocardiogram. A total of 3,867 patients aged 18-85 with chronic symptomatic HFrEF were identified via electronic health records from the Duke University Health System between January 2008 to December 2018. 1,668 (43.1%) had a WHF event in the year prior to index echocardiogram. Patients with a recent WHF event had more comorbidities, including the presence of renal disease (40.5% vs. 26.7%; p<0.001) as well as higher rates of mortality (hazard ratio 1.59; p<0.001), all-cause hospitalization (hazard ratio 1.51; p<0.001), and heart failure hospitalization (hazard ratio 1.85; p<0.001). Patients with a recent WHF event also had lower ejection fraction (EF) (63.5% with EF <25% vs. 48.4%; p<0.001) and higher NT-proBNP (3864 vs. 2443; p<0.001). Use of heart failure medication was statistically significantly higher in those with a recent WHF event (% on ACE-I, ARB, ARNI/Beta-Blocker/Mineralocorticoid antagonist was 87/76/53 for the WHF group and 78/71/35 for non-WHF). These results suggest that despite broad use of heart failure medication in patients who experienced a worsening heart failure event, a significant unmet need remains for new therapies.

