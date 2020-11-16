Cytokinetics Announces Presentations Related to Health Economics and Outcomes Research in Heart Failure and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that new findings from analyses of claims data and electronic health records related to heart failure and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) were shared in three poster presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020. Two posters related to heart failure included one detailing analyses of outcomes highlighting the high unmet need in these patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and a worsening heart failure event, and another one presenting data on spending for hospitalized Medicare patients with heart failure underscoring the high costs of their healthcare. An additional poster presented demographics and clinical characteristics of patients with HCM.



“These presentations and analyses related to heart failure underscore the growing economic burden of this disease which, despite standard of care, is accompanied by a high risk of hospitalization and cardiovascular death,” said Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cytokinetics. “Furthermore, the analyses of patients with HCM adds to our understanding of this complex disease as we continue to advance and refine our clinical development program for CK-274, our next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor.”