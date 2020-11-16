Epigenetics Market to Garner $2.16 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 13.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Technological advancements, rise in prevalence of cancer, and increase in genome mapping programs and number of R&D activities drive the growth of the global epigenetics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Epigenetics Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, and Instruments), Application (Oncology and Non-Oncology), and End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global epigenetics industry was pegged at $771.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.16 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027.