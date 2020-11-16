 

Epigenetics Market to Garner $2.16 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 13.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Technological advancements, rise in prevalence of cancer, and increase in genome mapping programs and number of R&D activities drive the growth of the global epigenetics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Epigenetics Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, and Instruments), Application (Oncology and Non-Oncology), and End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global epigenetics industry was pegged at $771.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.16 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Technological advancements, rise in prevalence of cancer, and increase in genome mapping programs and number of R&D activities drive the growth of the global epigenetics market. However, standardization concerns regarding epigenetics-based diagnostics and lack of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • Since the Covid-19 outbreak, researchers have been working to find a vaccine against Covid-19 virus. In addition, the use of targeted antiviral therapies such as rapamycin, remdesivir, ribavirin, and other epigenetic drugs have been demonstrated to inhibit the infection.
  • Researchers have been trying to understand how epigenetics could prevent viral proliferation, so that vaccines could be developed to specifically target the replicating mechanism of virus.
  • During the pandemic, the number of epigenetic research activities and awareness regarding epigenetic drugs have been increased.

The kits segment held the lion's share

By product, the kits segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global epigenetics market, owing to increase in the aging population, rise in incidences of chronic diseases, and growth in adoption of epigenetic procedures. However, the instruments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, due to surge in research, innovation, & development across different laboratory settings.

