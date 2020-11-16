 

Twist Bioscience Continues Support for Next Generation of Synthetic Biologists Through Work with iGEM Competition

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced its continued partnership with the International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Foundation.

As a long-time supporter of iGEM, in 2019 Twist provided a streamlined approach to change the way iGEM Competition teams contribute to the Registry of Standard Biological Parts, a free online database for synthetic biologists. Teams now submit their part sequences and documentation to the Registry and Twist then synthesizes samples of these parts for the following year’s competition. In addition to synthesizing the parts, Twist is providing all iGEM teams with 10kB of synthetic DNA to support their project.

A new addition to the iGEM line up this year, Twist is partnering with its customer Ginkgo Bioworks on the “Ginkgo Challenge” during the iGEM workshop sessions. The Ginkgo Challenge is a pitch competition to elevate ideas for how to make biology easier to engineer. Teams will submit pitches through the weekend here with the five top ideas selected on November 17th to pitch to Ginkgo’s panel of three judges live on the 18th. The winner will receive expert consultation in advanced biological design as well as 50kB of synthetic DNA in Twist plasmids.

“The next generation of synthetic biologists across the globe compete at iGEM, bringing their best ideas for solving global challenges head-on,” said Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We, at Twist, are strong supporters of employing science education, engineering prowess and creative engagement to overcome obstacles. Through iGEM and the Ginkgo Challenge, we have the opportunity to invest in and inspire the bright minds that will drive our world forward, applying synthetic biology and engineering principles and we cannot wait to see their solutions.”

The International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of synthetic biology, education and competition, and the development of an open community and collaboration. This is done by fostering an open, cooperative community, and friendly competition.

iGEM’s biggest program is the iGEM Competition. The iGEM Competition gives students the opportunity to push the boundaries of synthetic biology by tackling everyday issues facing the world. Made up of primarily university students, multidisciplinary teams work together to design, build, test, and measure a system of their own design using interchangeable biological parts and standard molecular biology techniques. Every year nearly 6,000 people dedicate their summer to iGEM and then come together in the fall to present their work and compete at the annual Jamboree.

