 

Large Global Convenience Store Brand Selects Mobivity to Power Mobile Messaging Program

Adds Second Major Customer Vertical, Significantly Expanding Mobivity’s Addressable Market

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that increase customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced that it has been selected to power mobile messaging programs for one of the largest operators of convenience store brands around the globe. This new relationship in a new market vertical validates the broad appeal for Mobivity’s technology and solutions in the post-COVID-19 digital marketing business environment. Furthermore, this new customer engagement proves that Mobivity’s ability to offer scalable products to large customer segments sets it apart from the competition.

Seeking higher throughput and capacity for their existing SMS text marketing campaigns, with deeper data and reporting features, the brand chose Mobivity’s Recurrency platform through a competitive vendor selection process. Rich features and capabilities such as machine learning-powered segmentation and personalization, as well as the ability to operate local, regional, or national programs all from a comprehensive cloud-based platform, were key differentiators of Mobivity’s award-winning platform. The brand expects to launch its new Mobivity-powered mobile messaging campaigns across its thousands of North American locations as soon as December of this year.

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “We couldn’t be more excited to enter a new major customer vertical and increase our addressable market. Mobivity was able to demonstrate that our machine learning, deep data, Unified Mobile Messaging, and proven scale are key differentiators that set our Recurrency platform apart from competitors. This win represents a significant opportunity to accelerate our transaction volumes and leverage our ‘one platform’ strategy to reach an entirely new group of consumers. We are preparing to launch with this well-recognized brand in December and expect revenue contributions to our fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. I want to thank all the Mobivity employees for their steadfast efforts in continuing to move the company forward in these most difficult times.”

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company’s addressable markets and the Company’s expectations for the timing and growth of the Company's revenue from a new customer. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully market and sell our products and services to the convenience store industry; deploy our product and services to a new customer; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

