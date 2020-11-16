 

Juggernaut Receives Permit for Goldstandard Discovery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”)  is pleased to report it has received its five year advanced exploration permit for drilling its 100% controlled Goldstandard property.  The property contains multiple extensive newly discovered outcropping orogenic gold veins including the Goldzilla vein that measures up to 20 meters wide and has been traced at surface for 938 meters along strike with 300 meters of vertical relief and remains open to the southeast. The fully funded inaugural drilling will focus on the Godzilla Hinge Zone that is part of the large-scale Goldzilla orogenic vein system where channel cut assayed up to 6.00 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent) over 12 metres including 5 metres of 13.03 g/t AuEq true width.  

The planned inaugural drill program will be designed to test the Goldzilla hinge zone both along strike and to depth. The discovery zones are located in alpine areas of recently exposed bedrock due to glacial and snowpack abatement. The Goldzilla Zone is an original new orogenic gold discovery located in a world-class geological setting (high strain zone) that remains largely unexplored, providing tremendous additional untapped gold potential. This discovery has already garnered the attention of the miners and institutions alike, further demonstrating the potential of the Goldstandard property and surrounding area to evolve into a new orogenic gold camp. Approximately 67 % of Canadian gold production comes from this world class geologic setting. (Link to Video)

The company also successfully completed a property wide LiDAR and orthophoto survey in Sept 2020 covering both its Goldstandard and Goldstar properties located in the same area. This data will used to assist in future exploration on both properties.

The Goldstandard property is located in the Central Coastal region of British Columbia Canada, only 4km from major infrastructure and 1km to tidewater and logging roads, providing excellent, cost-effective exploration.

GOLDZILLA HINGE ZONE

Detailed mapping and surface sampling, identified a 100m by up to 20m wide hinge zone containing high grade gold mineralization of up to 6.00 g/t AuEq over 12m including 5m of 13.03 g/t AuEq and 1m of 31.66 AuEq (schematic of hinge zone). This hinge zone is part of the large-scale Goldzilla orogenic system that is traced on surface for 938m with 320m of vertical relief and remains open (hinge zone Image)

