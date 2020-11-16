 

Cummins Leadership Shares Hydrogen Technology Strategy and Plans for Continued Growth

16.11.2020, 14:00   

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a global power leader, today shared how the company plans to grow its fuel cell and hydrogen production business and further solidify the company as a global power leader.

“As the world transitions to a low carbon future, Cummins has the financial strength to invest in hydrogen and battery technologies as well as advanced diesel and natural gas powertrains,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger.

The company specifically outlined its plans to generate electrolyzer revenues of at least $400 million in 2025. Members of the Cummins leadership team reviewed the company’s existing hydrogen portfolio and strategy and discussed specific market opportunities at a virtual conference held today with the investment community.

“Demand for electrolyzers is growing rapidly with an opportunity to utilize green hydrogen to replace less environmentally friendly grey hydrogen in industrial processes while interest in fuel cells is growing in certain end markets,” said Amy Davis, President, New Power Segment, Cummins Inc. “Cummins is participating in markets where we see early adoption of these technologies, leveraging our technology leadership, customer relationships, application knowledge, and global service and support capabilities. We also continue to invest in new technologies, such as solid oxide fuel cells, that show promise in stationary power applications.”

During the presentations, Cummins’ leaders also shared how green hydrogen and fuel cells will play a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas and air emissions from the industries it serves to meet experts’ recommendations to limit global temperature increases in line with the Paris Agreement. They also shared that they expect adoption of fuel cell technology to take time as technologies continue to develop and costs reduce. They added that infrastructure is a current barrier and will require action and engagement from both private industry and government to increase the pace of adoption of hydrogen fuel cell solutions.

“The production of green hydrogen and the adoption of fuel cell technologies in markets that are served by fossil fuels today will be critical to lowering greenhouse gas emissions globally and also will enable Cummins to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050,” Linebarger added. “We will continue to bring hydrogen fuel cell products to market and we have many products already in the field, including in on-highway trucks, rail, marine and other applications, as well as hundreds of electrolyzers.”

