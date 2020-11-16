CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its Board of Directors approved the Company’s quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.2350 per share of common stock to be paid on December 18, 2020 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 3, 2020.

