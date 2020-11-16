 

Central Pacific Bank Powers Virtual Workforce with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that Central Pacific Bank, a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, has implemented HPE Nimble Storage disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (dHCI) to support its virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), leading to greater performance, efficiency and cost savings.

Central Pacific Bank (CPB) was running out of storage space and experiencing infrastructure challenges that made it harder to maintain security and compliance. CPB turned to HPE and local partner Pacxa, to implement a secure, compliant, and seamless solution for their remote employees across their 35 branches.

Implementing HPE Nimble Storage dHCI enabled CPB to provide their remote workforce with the tools needed to continue working effectively, and helped give the bank a competitive edge when the shelter in place guidelines were enacted due to COVID-19. With the help of HPE and Pacxa, the bank implemented 1,000 virtual desktops, while simultaneously rolling out Microsoft Office 365 and Windows 10 Enterprise throughout the organization. The consolidation of data and computing with HPE Nimble Storage dHCI has led to an overall decrease in infrastructure spend, and the IT department now has centralized control and can more easily deploy technology updates and onboard new employees.

“We look for reliability, scalability, cost, performance, security and compliance when deciding on a new technology vendor,” said Adrienne Chee, Senior Vice President of Technology Operations, Central Pacific Bank. “We made a substantial investment in HPE because we believe in the technology and are positioning ourselves for long-term growth and adaptation.”

“HPE Nimble Storage dHCI is elegant and simple, yet high performing and designed for a virtualized environment,” continued Chee. “It met our security, compliance, and budget needs.”

Thanks to the upgrade, CPB was also able to remain Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) compliant. This was particularly important as the bank moved quickly to service the high volume of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan activity in the early days of the pandemic.

Central Pacific Bank replaced their aging hardware with HPE ProLiant DL360 servers and HPE Nimble Storage dHCI, which replicates the HCI experience, while increasing flexibility for faster performance, higher availability, and a lower total cost of ownership for business-critical applications and mixed-workloads. The new HPE technology helped CPB create a more seamless experience for their remote employees, and helped to reduce the number of tickets and complaints for IT staff.

