 

First Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Awareness Week to Increase Education and Understanding of Vision-Threatening Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

Today marks the start of the first-ever Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Awareness Week, taking place from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, to increase awareness of TED – a serious, progressive, and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease. TED Awareness Week has been established through a collaboration among Horizon Therapeutics and advocacy organizations including the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), the Alliance for Eye and Vision Research (AEVR), the Graves’ Disease and Thyroid Foundation (GDATF), and Prevent Blindness. Each organization is committed to the TED community and has a variety of activities planned, including the sharing of educational information and resources throughout the week.

While TED most commonly occurs in people with Graves’ disease, it is a separate disease that can occur without the presence of Graves’ disease and requires a different treatment approach.1,2,3 Symptoms may include eye grittiness, redness, swelling and pain, light sensitivity, eye bulging, double vision and facial disfigurement.1,2 TED is a rare disease that is often misunderstood and misdiagnosed, so it is critical to educate people who are at risk for TED so that they can better recognize the symptoms, know how to find a TED Specialist, and feel empowered to get the support and care they need. It is also critical to educate the public about TED so that everyone can be supportive of those impacted by this disease.

To commemorate the first TED Awareness Week, Horizon is launching TED Today, a daily, online talk show designed to educate, empower and entertain viewers by delivering valuable information from a variety of perspectives, including TED patients, caregivers, and specialists. TED Today will be posted to the Listen to Your Eyes Facebook community page each morning during TED Awareness Week. TED Today will focus on a range of topics relevant to the TED community, including the critical role of the caregiver, building a strong care team, learning to be your own best advocate, and maintaining positive mental health while living with TED. TED Today will also feature patient advocacy organization interviews and information advising patients and caregivers where they can find important online resources, including a tool for tracking symptoms and a TED Specialist Finder.

Seite 1 von 4
Horizon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Awareness Week to Increase Education and Understanding of Vision-Threatening Disease Today marks the start of the first-ever Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Awareness Week, taking place from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, to increase awareness of TED – a serious, progressive, and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease. TED Awareness Week has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presented During AASLD Highlighting Durable Improvements in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
New Data Build on Growing Evidence Supporting TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Efficacy in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), Including in Patients With Less Severe Disease and Longer Disease Duration
13.11.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc CEO Tim Walbert Honored with RARE Champion Award at Global Genes Champions of Hope Gala
12.11.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
02.11.20
Higher Response Rates in RECIPE Randomized Controlled Trial of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Concomitantly Used with the Immunomodulator Mycophenolate Mofetil
02.11.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Reports Record Third-Quarter 2020 Results; Increases TEPEZZA Full-Year Net Sales Guidance to Greater Than $800 Million; Increases Full-Year 2020 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
02.11.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Names Karin Rosén, M.D., Ph.D. Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer
30.10.20
Chicago Tribune Names Horizon Therapeutics a 2020 Top Workplace for the Sixth Consecutive Year
30.10.20
New TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Data to Be Presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Annual Meeting
29.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Initiates Clinical Trial to Assess Shorter Infusion Duration for KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Concomitantly Used with Methotrexate to Treat Uncontrolled Gout
26.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the Most Innovative Companies by Crain’s Chicago Business