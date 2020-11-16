Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $27 Per Share, Declares Special Christmas Dividend of $15 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCQB: FMBL) today announced that its board of directors has declared regular quarterly cash dividend of $27 per share and a special Christmas dividend of $15 per share on the Bank’s common stock.

Both the quarterly and special dividends are payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2020. The declaration represents F&M’s 510th dividend payment, including special dividends. F&M has paid a dividend each year to shareholders since 1916, and the value of F&M’s quarterly dividend has never decreased.