 

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $27 Per Share, Declares Special Christmas Dividend of $15 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:05  |  44   |   |   

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCQB: FMBL) today announced that its board of directors has declared regular quarterly cash dividend of $27 per share and a special Christmas dividend of $15 per share on the Bank’s common stock.

Both the quarterly and special dividends are payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2020. The declaration represents F&M’s 510th dividend payment, including special dividends. F&M has paid a dividend each year to shareholders since 1916, and the value of F&M’s quarterly dividend has never decreased.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 25 branches across Orange County, Long Beach, the South Bay and Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and consumer banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the Bank’s website, www.fmb.com.

