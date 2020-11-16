 

Newsday Names Zebra Technologies to Long Island Top Workplaces 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by Newsday for the third consecutive year. The list of awarded employers is based solely on employee feedback gathered by Energage, LLC. Its anonymous survey measures multiple aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

With more than 50 years of technology expertise and leadership, Zebra has grown to be one of the largest employers of high technology professionals on Long Island. Zebra continues to drive technical innovation and customer value and has been investing approximately 10% of its $4.5 billion annual revenue in research and development.

“Zebra takes pride in creating a culture of innovation, inclusion, collaboration and respect that enables our employees to bring their best selves to work each day,” said Bill Burns, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, Zebra Technologies. “On behalf of our Long Island-based community of builders, doers and problem solvers, we are honored to receive this recognition.”

This year, Zebra was also awarded a special accolade for communication. Surveyed employees said open and transparent communication from management keeps them well informed and enables them to plan work and family life.

Zebra remains an active participant in the Long Island community. Employees are provided with up to four days of volunteer paid time off per year to support their efforts and they have used these to volunteer with organizations such as Island Harvest, FIRST Inspires, Long Island Cares, Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk County and the New York Blood Center. Earlier this year, Zebra donated healthcare supplies to a New York hospital to aid with COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

