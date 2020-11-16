 

Regional Health Properties Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Brent Morrison, Regional Health Properties’ Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our operators continue to perform admirably, protecting vulnerable elderly residents while facing unprecedented challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic which have impacted both occupancy levels and facility cost structures. The Federal Government has provided nursing home operators with much needed stimulus to weather the operating headwinds brought on by the pandemic, and we are hopeful this critically needed support will continue. We appreciate the hard work of our operators and their frontline staff.”

See the Company’s recently filed Form 10-Q for additional details on the current and potential impact of COVID-19 on the business.

Brent Morrison commented: “Accomplished finance executive Ben Waites has joined the company, effective September 8, 2020, as our Chief Financial Officer and Vice President. In this role, Waites will help lead our efforts to drive value through strategic focus, team development, and operational and financial excellence. Ben’s experience, leadership and financial expertise, particularly within the skilled nursing industry, are a great addition to the company as we navigate through these extraordinary times. He has a well-documented history of working with large organizations with multiple locations, bringing financial teams together to maximize resources and drive the business forward.”

Management periodically monitors a number of facility performance metrics, including rent coverages both before and after management fees. For the 12 months ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s portfolio rent coverage before management fees was 1.58x and rent coverage after management fees was 1.24x. Occupancy and skilled mix for the Company’s portfolio were 73.2% and 29.3% respectively, for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. These data exclude the impact of three managed facilities located in Ohio.

Summary of Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2020 decreased 1.3% to $4.77 million, from $4.83 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease is a result of four facilities sold during the third quarter of 2019, offset by the receipt of $0.2 million of previously deferred interest. The Company generally recognizes all rental revenues on a straight-line rent accrual basis.

General and administrative costs increased 1.8%, to $0.74 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.73 million for the same period in 2019. For both the current and prior year periods, general and administrative costs include minimal stock-based compensation expense.

Doubtful accounts expense (recovery) increased to $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.03 million in the same period in 2019. In the current period the Company booked a provision for $0.9 million of outstanding rent arrears from one operator offset by cash collections of previously reserved amounts.

Interest expense decreased by $0.5 million, or 40.2%, to $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease is mainly due to the payoff of the Pinecone and Congressional Bank loans in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.’s common stockholders in the third quarter of 2020 was $2.3 million, or $1.38 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $2.11 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.

Cash at September 30, 2020, totaled $4.6 million compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2019. Restricted cash at September 30, 2020, totaled $3.1 million compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt outstanding at September 30, 2020 amounted to $54.8 million compared to $55.4 million at December 31, 2019 (net of $1.3 million and $1.4 million of deferred financing costs at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively).

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions.

Regional currently owns, leases or manages for third parties 24 facilities (12 of which are owned by Regional, nine of which are leased by Regional and three of which are managed by Regional for third parties).

For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “likely,” “will,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release regarding future events and developments and our future performance, as well as management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: our dependence on the operating success of our operators; the significant amount of, and our ability to service, our indebtedness; covenants in our debt agreements that may restrict our ability to make investments, incur additional indebtedness and refinance indebtedness on favorable terms; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to raise capital through equity and debt financings or through the sale of assets; the effect of increasing healthcare regulation and enforcement on our operators and the dependence of our operators on reimbursement from governmental and other third-party payors; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; the impact of litigation and rising insurance costs on the business of our operators; the impact on us of litigation relating to our prior operation of our healthcare properties; the effect of our operators declaring bankruptcy, becoming insolvent or failing to pay rent as due; the ability of any of our operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations and to impede our ability to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor’s obligations; our ability to find replacement operators and the impact of unforeseen costs in acquiring new properties; the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the business of our operators, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs experienced by our operators in connection therewith, and the extent to which government support may be available to our operators to offset such costs and the conditions related thereto; and other factors discussed from time to time in our news releases, public statements and documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in 000’s)

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

ASSETS

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

$

53,097

 

 

$

54,672

 

Cash

 

 

4,646

 

 

 

4,383

 

Restricted cash

 

 

3,100

 

 

 

3,655

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,176 and $615

 

 

1,795

 

 

 

963

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

405

 

 

 

249

 

Notes receivable

 

 

464

 

 

 

840

 

Intangible assets - bed licenses

 

 

2,471

 

 

 

2,471

 

Intangible assets - lease rights, net

 

 

164

 

 

 

462

 

Right-of-use operating lease assets

 

 

34,652

 

 

 

37,287

 

Goodwill

 

 

1,585

 

 

 

1,585

 

Lease deposits and other deposits

 

 

517

 

 

 

517

 

Straight-line rent receivable

 

 

7,436

 

 

 

6,674

 

Total assets

 

$

110,332

 

 

$

113,758

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Senior debt, net

 

$

47,550

 

 

$

48,415

 

Bonds, net

 

 

6,330

 

 

 

6,409

 

Other debt, net

 

 

919

 

 

 

539

 

Accounts payable

 

 

2,939

 

 

 

3,699

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

2,288

 

 

 

2,613

 

Operating lease obligation

 

 

36,771

 

 

 

39,262

 

Other liabilities

 

 

1,430

 

 

 

1,078

 

Total liabilities

 

 

98,227

 

 

 

102,015

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value; 55,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

shares authorized; 1,688 shares issued and outstanding at

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

 

62,029

 

 

 

61,992

 

Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000 shares authorized; 2,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

shares issued and outstanding, redemption amount $70,288

 

 

 

 

 

 

at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

 

62,423

 

 

 

62,423

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(112,347

)

 

 

(112,672

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

12,105

 

 

 

11,743

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

110,332

 

 

$

113,758 

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in 000’s, except per share data)
 (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental revenues

 

$

4,308

 

 

$

4,590

 

 

$

12,898

 

 

$

14,746

 

Management fees

 

 

244

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

732

 

 

 

716

 

Other revenues

 

 

215

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

93

 

Total revenues

 

 

4,767

 

 

 

4,830

 

 

 

13,854

 

 

 

15,555

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Facility rent expense

 

 

1,640

 

 

 

1,640

 

 

 

4,919

 

 

 

5,006

 

Cost of management fees

 

 

161

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

486

 

 

 

467

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

694

 

 

 

797

 

 

 

2,239

 

 

 

2,661

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

743

 

 

 

730

 

 

 

2,334

 

 

 

2,551

 

Doubtful accounts expense (recovery)

 

 

790

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

(214

)

Other operating expenses

 

 

109

 

 

 

191

 

 

 

630

 

 

 

821

 

Total expenses

 

 

4,137

 

 

 

3,538

 

 

 

11,261

 

 

 

11,292

 

Income from operations

 

 

630

 

 

 

1,292

 

 

 

2,593

 

 

 

4,263

 

Other expense (income):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

692

 

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

2,091

 

 

 

4,535

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

924

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,478

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

 

-

 

 

 

(6,451

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(7,141

)

Other expense (income), net

 

 

9

 

 

 

(48

)

 

 

144

 

 

 

6

 

Total other expense (income), net

 

 

701

 

 

 

(4,418

)

 

 

2,235

 

 

 

(122

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

 

(71

)

 

 

5,710

 

 

 

358

 

 

 

4,385

 

Income tax expense

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

44

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations

 

 

(71

)

 

 

5,710

 

 

 

358

 

 

 

4,341

 

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

(2

)

 

 

101

 

 

 

(33

)

 

 

411

 

Net (Loss) income

 

 

(73

)

 

 

5,811

 

 

 

325

 

 

 

4,752

 

Preferred stock dividends - undeclared

 

 

(2,250

)

 

 

(2,250

)

 

 

(6,748

)

 

 

(6,748

)

Net (loss) income attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stockholders

 

$

(2,323

)

 

$

3,561

 

 

$

(6,423

)

 

$

(1,996

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per share of common stock attributable to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regional Health Properties, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(1.38

)

 

$

2.05

 

 

$

(3.79

)

 

$

(1.42

)

Discontinued operations

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.24

 

 

 

$

(1.38

)

 

$

2.11

 

 

$

(3.81

)

 

$

(1.18

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

1,688

 

 

 

1,688

 

 

 

1,688

 

 

 

1,688

 

 

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING METRICS (1)

 

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

Twelve Months
Ended

Portfolio Operating Metrics (1)

 

September 30,
2019

 

December 31,
2019

 

March 31,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

Occupancy %

 

76.4

%

 

76.5

%

 

76.3

%

 

75.1

%

 

73.2

%

Quality Mix (2)

 

28.0

%

 

27.9

%

 

27.7

%

 

28.0

%

 

29.3

%

Rent Coverage Before Management Fees (3)

 

1.46

 

 

1.57

 

 

1.59

 

 

1.55

 

 

1.58

 

Rent Coverage After Management Fees (3)

 

1.08

 

 

1.18

 

 

1.21

 

 

1.20

 

 

1.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Excludes three managed facilities in Ohio.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Quality Mix refers to all payor types less Medicaid.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) EBITDAR coverage and EBITDARM coverage include information provided by our tenants. The Company has not independently verified this information, but have no reason to believe such information to be inaccurate in any material respect.

 

 



