Regional Health Properties Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Brent Morrison, Regional Health Properties’ Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our operators continue to perform admirably, protecting vulnerable elderly residents while facing unprecedented challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic which have impacted both occupancy levels and facility cost structures. The Federal Government has provided nursing home operators with much needed stimulus to weather the operating headwinds brought on by the pandemic, and we are hopeful this critically needed support will continue. We appreciate the hard work of our operators and their frontline staff.”

See the Company’s recently filed Form 10-Q for additional details on the current and potential impact of COVID-19 on the business.

Brent Morrison commented: “Accomplished finance executive Ben Waites has joined the company, effective September 8, 2020, as our Chief Financial Officer and Vice President. In this role, Waites will help lead our efforts to drive value through strategic focus, team development, and operational and financial excellence. Ben’s experience, leadership and financial expertise, particularly within the skilled nursing industry, are a great addition to the company as we navigate through these extraordinary times. He has a well-documented history of working with large organizations with multiple locations, bringing financial teams together to maximize resources and drive the business forward.”

Management periodically monitors a number of facility performance metrics, including rent coverages both before and after management fees. For the 12 months ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s portfolio rent coverage before management fees was 1.58x and rent coverage after management fees was 1.24x. Occupancy and skilled mix for the Company’s portfolio were 73.2% and 29.3% respectively, for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. These data exclude the impact of three managed facilities located in Ohio.

Summary of Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2020 decreased 1.3% to $4.77 million, from $4.83 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease is a result of four facilities sold during the third quarter of 2019, offset by the receipt of $0.2 million of previously deferred interest. The Company generally recognizes all rental revenues on a straight-line rent accrual basis.

General and administrative costs increased 1.8%, to $0.74 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.73 million for the same period in 2019. For both the current and prior year periods, general and administrative costs include minimal stock-based compensation expense.

Doubtful accounts expense (recovery) increased to $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.03 million in the same period in 2019. In the current period the Company booked a provision for $0.9 million of outstanding rent arrears from one operator offset by cash collections of previously reserved amounts.

Interest expense decreased by $0.5 million, or 40.2%, to $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease is mainly due to the payoff of the Pinecone and Congressional Bank loans in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.’s common stockholders in the third quarter of 2020 was $2.3 million, or $1.38 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $2.11 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.

Cash at September 30, 2020, totaled $4.6 million compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2019. Restricted cash at September 30, 2020, totaled $3.1 million compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt outstanding at September 30, 2020 amounted to $54.8 million compared to $55.4 million at December 31, 2019 (net of $1.3 million and $1.4 million of deferred financing costs at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively).

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions.

Regional currently owns, leases or manages for third parties 24 facilities (12 of which are owned by Regional, nine of which are leased by Regional and three of which are managed by Regional for third parties).

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “likely,” “will,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release regarding future events and developments and our future performance, as well as management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: our dependence on the operating success of our operators; the significant amount of, and our ability to service, our indebtedness; covenants in our debt agreements that may restrict our ability to make investments, incur additional indebtedness and refinance indebtedness on favorable terms; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to raise capital through equity and debt financings or through the sale of assets; the effect of increasing healthcare regulation and enforcement on our operators and the dependence of our operators on reimbursement from governmental and other third-party payors; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; the impact of litigation and rising insurance costs on the business of our operators; the impact on us of litigation relating to our prior operation of our healthcare properties; the effect of our operators declaring bankruptcy, becoming insolvent or failing to pay rent as due; the ability of any of our operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations and to impede our ability to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor’s obligations; our ability to find replacement operators and the impact of unforeseen costs in acquiring new properties; the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the business of our operators, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs experienced by our operators in connection therewith, and the extent to which government support may be available to our operators to offset such costs and the conditions related thereto; and other factors discussed from time to time in our news releases, public statements and documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in 000’s) September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Property and equipment, net $ 53,097 $ 54,672 Cash 4,646 4,383 Restricted cash 3,100 3,655 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,176 and $615 1,795 963 Prepaid expenses and other 405 249 Notes receivable 464 840 Intangible assets - bed licenses 2,471 2,471 Intangible assets - lease rights, net 164 462 Right-of-use operating lease assets 34,652 37,287 Goodwill 1,585 1,585 Lease deposits and other deposits 517 517 Straight-line rent receivable 7,436 6,674 Total assets $ 110,332 $ 113,758 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Senior debt, net $ 47,550 $ 48,415 Bonds, net 6,330 6,409 Other debt, net 919 539 Accounts payable 2,939 3,699 Accrued expenses 2,288 2,613 Operating lease obligation 36,771 39,262 Other liabilities 1,430 1,078 Total liabilities 98,227 102,015 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value; 55,000 shares authorized; 1,688 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 62,029 61,992 Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000 shares authorized; 2,812 shares issued and outstanding, redemption amount $70,288 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 62,423 62,423 Accumulated deficit (112,347 ) (112,672 ) Total stockholders' equity 12,105 11,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 110,332 $ 113,758

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in 000’s, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 4,308 $ 4,590 $ 12,898 $ 14,746 Management fees 244 239 732 716 Other revenues 215 1 224 93 Total revenues 4,767 4,830 13,854 15,555 Expenses: Facility rent expense 1,640 1,640 4,919 5,006 Cost of management fees 161 148 486 467 Depreciation and amortization 694 797 2,239 2,661 General and administrative expenses 743 730 2,334 2,551 Doubtful accounts expense (recovery) 790 32 653 (214 ) Other operating expenses 109 191 630 821 Total expenses 4,137 3,538 11,261 11,292 Income from operations 630 1,292 2,593 4,263 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 692 1,157 2,091 4,535 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 924 - 2,478 Gain on disposal of assets - (6,451 ) - (7,141 ) Other expense (income), net 9 (48 ) 144 6 Total other expense (income), net 701 (4,418 ) 2,235 (122 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (71 ) 5,710 358 4,385 Income tax expense - - - 44 (Loss) income from continuing operations (71 ) 5,710 358 4,341 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (2 ) 101 (33 ) 411 Net (Loss) income (73 ) 5,811 325 4,752 Preferred stock dividends - undeclared (2,250 ) (2,250 ) (6,748 ) (6,748 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. Common Stockholders $ (2,323 ) $ 3,561 $ (6,423 ) $ (1,996 ) Net (loss) income per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. Basic and diluted: Continuing operations $ (1.38 ) $ 2.05 $ (3.79 ) $ (1.42 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.00 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.24 $ (1.38 ) $ 2.11 $ (3.81 ) $ (1.18 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 1,688 1,688 1,688 1,688

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING METRICS (1) Twelve Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended Portfolio Operating Metrics (1) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 Occupancy % 76.4 % 76.5 % 76.3 % 75.1 % 73.2 % Quality Mix (2) 28.0 % 27.9 % 27.7 % 28.0 % 29.3 % Rent Coverage Before Management Fees (3) 1.46 1.57 1.59 1.55 1.58 Rent Coverage After Management Fees (3) 1.08 1.18 1.21 1.20 1.24 (1) Excludes three managed facilities in Ohio. (2) Quality Mix refers to all payor types less Medicaid. (3) EBITDAR coverage and EBITDARM coverage include information provided by our tenants. The Company has not independently verified this information, but have no reason to believe such information to be inaccurate in any material respect.

