New Special Edition WD_BLACK Drives From Western Digital Enable Gamers to Heed the Call of Duty

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) is working with Call of Duty to reimagine three high-performance products from the WD_BLACK portfolio, bringing gamers three special edition storage drives that encapsulate the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War look and feel with the added bonus of in-game Call of Duty points. 1 These three products include the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD and the recently announced WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD featuring PCIe Gen4 technology.*

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets next-level performance with three WD_BLACK collector’s edition storage drives. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited that this collaboration with Call of Duty gives us the opportunity to bring these limited edition specially designed drives to their passionate fans,” said Jim Welsh, Senior Vice President of Consumer Solutions at Western Digital. “We know gamers are exceptionally serious when it comes to their gameplay, so we created optimized storage solutions that enable them to keep up with the immersive Call of Duty experience.”

“As we’re delivering the next generation of Black Ops to the gaming community, we're committed to ensuring our fans have the absolute best gaming experience,” said Ander Nickell, Global Director of Brand Partnerships and Integrated Marketing at Activision. “Western Digital’s WD_BLACK brand is made for gamers, and together we believe our fans will be as thrilled as we are about these drives.”

The upcoming themed special edition drives include:

WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition P10 Game Drive: The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their compatible console2 or PC, by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Free with purchase, gamers will receive a voucher for 1,100 Call of Duty points that can be redeemed for items within the game1. This special edition drive will be available in a 2TB** model and retails for $109.99 MSRP. For more information on this product, visit the Western Digital store. It is expected to be available for purchase at select Western Digital retailers and e-tailers early December 2020.