 

New Special Edition WD_BLACK Drives From Western Digital Enable Gamers to Heed the Call of Duty

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) is working with Call of Duty to reimagine three high-performance products from the WD_BLACK portfolio, bringing gamers three special edition storage drives that encapsulate the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War look and feel with the added bonus of in-game Call of Duty points.1 These three products include the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD and the recently announced WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD featuring PCIe Gen4 technology.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005222/en/

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets next-level performance with three WD_BLACK collector’s edition storage drives. (Photo: Business Wire)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets next-level performance with three WD_BLACK collector’s edition storage drives. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited that this collaboration with Call of Duty gives us the opportunity to bring these limited edition specially designed drives to their passionate fans,” said Jim Welsh, Senior Vice President of Consumer Solutions at Western Digital. “We know gamers are exceptionally serious when it comes to their gameplay, so we created optimized storage solutions that enable them to keep up with the immersive Call of Duty experience.”

“As we’re delivering the next generation of Black Ops to the gaming community, we're committed to ensuring our fans have the absolute best gaming experience,” said Ander Nickell, Global Director of Brand Partnerships and Integrated Marketing at Activision. “Western Digital’s WD_BLACK brand is made for gamers, and together we believe our fans will be as thrilled as we are about these drives.”

The upcoming themed special edition drives include:

WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition P10 Game Drive: The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their compatible console2 or PC, by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Free with purchase, gamers will receive a voucher for 1,100 Call of Duty points that can be redeemed for items within the game1. This special edition drive will be available in a 2TB** model and retails for $109.99 MSRP. For more information on this product, visit the Western Digital store. It is expected to be available for purchase at select Western Digital retailers and e-tailers early December 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
Western Digital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Special Edition WD_BLACK Drives From Western Digital Enable Gamers to Heed the Call of Duty Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) is working with Call of Duty to reimagine three high-performance products from the WD_BLACK portfolio, bringing gamers three special edition storage drives that encapsulate the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War look and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage in DNA
09.11.20
Western Digital Expands Flash Portfolio for Scaling Data-Centric Architectures in the Zettabyte Era
02.11.20
Vergiss Intel: Hier sind 3 bessere Aktien
28.10.20
Western Digital Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
28.10.20
Western Digital Hires 20 Year Dell EMC Veteran Ashley Gorakhpurwalla as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Its HDD Business
26.10.20
Western Digital and Dropbox Team to Accelerate Deployment of Leading-Edge Cloud Infrastructure for Today’s Online World
22.10.20
Western Digital Expands Mobile Solutions Line in the U.S. With Innovative Wireless Chargers

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.08.20
12
Western Digital: Rücksetzer für Einstieg nutzen?!