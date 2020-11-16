 

HPE (Aruba) Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and WLAN Access Infrastructure, Scores Highest in All Use Cases in Critical Capabilities Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that for the fifteenth year, HPE (Aruba) has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant in Gartner Inc.’s latest “Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure,” and is positioned furthest to the right in Vision, as compared to all vendors. In addition, in the companion “Critical Capabilities for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure” report, Aruba has received the highest score in all six use cases – the second time it has scored highest across all use cases.

Read complimentary copies of the Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports here:

2020 Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure
2020 Critical Capabilities for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

Read Aruba’s blog about this year’s reports here:

Aruba and the Gartner Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure Magic Quadrant

Gartner evaluates vendors included in the Magic Quadrant based on two primary criteria: completeness of vision and ability to execute. HPE (Aruba) was positioned the furthest in vision of all vendors in the quadrant, which Aruba believes recognizes the company’s continued innovation and ability to anticipate and address customer challenges.

In addition, in the companion piece to the Magic Quadrant, the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, Gartner evaluated vendor effectiveness in addressing an organization’s needs in six key use cases: Unified Wired and WLAN Access, WLAN-only Refresh/New Build, Wired-only Refresh/New build, Remote Branch Office with Corporate HQ, Performance Stringent Applications, and Hands-off NetOps. Aruba received the highest scores in all six of these use cases.

“Our ‘Customer First, Customer Last’ culture drives our commitment and focus across the entire Aruba organization from building our products and delivering our services, to helping our customers and partners in the field and supporting them on the back-end,” said Michael Dickman, senior vice president of Product Management at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “The continued recognition by Gartner of HPE (Aruba) is gratifying and we couldn’t be prouder of our clear market leadership via Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform). The networking landscape may have changed over the past 15 years with different vendors coming and going but Aruba’s commitment to customer-driven innovation has kept us on the forefront at every step, becoming the Edge authority that the market turns to time and again. We are grateful to our customers and partners for their continued trust.”

Seite 1 von 3
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HPE (Aruba) Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and WLAN Access Infrastructure, Scores Highest in All Use Cases in Critical Capabilities Report Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that for the fifteenth year, HPE (Aruba) has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant in Gartner Inc.’s latest “Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure,” …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Central Pacific Bank Powers Virtual Workforce with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
10.11.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Wipro Partner to Deliver Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions as a Service With HPE GreenLake
10.11.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake VDI Cloud Services and Partnerships to Meet Growing Demand for Remote Work
10.11.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Delivers Hybrid Workplace Upgrades to Support COVID-19 Response at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands
10.11.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call
09.11.20
Aruba Edge Services Platform Delivers Premier Connectivity Solution for The Howard Hughes Corporation
09.11.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Enhances HPE Partner Ready Program to Drive as a Service and SMB Growth
02.11.20
Global Biotech Firm Macrogen Selects HPE GreenLake to Accelerate Genomic Analysis and DNA Sequencing
02.11.20
YF Life Chooses HPE GreenLake to Accelerate Innovation and Business Growth
26.10.20
The Pentagon Modernizes Wired and Wireless Connectivity, Across All Classification Levels, with Aruba Infrastructure

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
35
Hewlett Packard Enterprises