HPE (Aruba) Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and WLAN Access Infrastructure, Scores Highest in All Use Cases in Critical Capabilities Report

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that for the fifteenth year, HPE (Aruba) has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant in Gartner Inc.’s latest “Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure,” and is positioned furthest to the right in Vision, as compared to all vendors. In addition, in the companion “Critical Capabilities for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure” report, Aruba has received the highest score in all six use cases – the second time it has scored highest across all use cases.

2020 Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

2020 Critical Capabilities for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

Gartner evaluates vendors included in the Magic Quadrant based on two primary criteria: completeness of vision and ability to execute. HPE (Aruba) was positioned the furthest in vision of all vendors in the quadrant, which Aruba believes recognizes the company’s continued innovation and ability to anticipate and address customer challenges.

In addition, in the companion piece to the Magic Quadrant, the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, Gartner evaluated vendor effectiveness in addressing an organization’s needs in six key use cases: Unified Wired and WLAN Access, WLAN-only Refresh/New Build, Wired-only Refresh/New build, Remote Branch Office with Corporate HQ, Performance Stringent Applications, and Hands-off NetOps. Aruba received the highest scores in all six of these use cases.

“Our ‘Customer First, Customer Last’ culture drives our commitment and focus across the entire Aruba organization from building our products and delivering our services, to helping our customers and partners in the field and supporting them on the back-end,” said Michael Dickman, senior vice president of Product Management at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “The continued recognition by Gartner of HPE (Aruba) is gratifying and we couldn’t be prouder of our clear market leadership via Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform). The networking landscape may have changed over the past 15 years with different vendors coming and going but Aruba’s commitment to customer-driven innovation has kept us on the forefront at every step, becoming the Edge authority that the market turns to time and again. We are grateful to our customers and partners for their continued trust.”