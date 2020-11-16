Korn Ferry to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on November 23, 2020

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that the firm will release financial results for the fiscal year 2021 second quarter (ended October 31, 2020) on Monday, November 23, 2020.

A press release will be issued before the market opens on Monday, November 23, 2020, followed by a live webcast at 12:00 p.m. EST. The webcast will be hosted by Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer and Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer.