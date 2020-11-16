Korn Ferry to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on November 23, 2020
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that the firm will release financial results for the fiscal year 2021 second quarter (ended October 31, 2020) on Monday, November 23, 2020.
A press release will be issued before the market opens on Monday, November 23, 2020, followed by a live webcast at 12:00 p.m. EST. The webcast will be hosted by Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer and Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer.
What:
Korn Ferry to Report Q2 FY2021 Earnings
Investor Live Webcast
Who:
Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer
Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer
Gregg Kvochak, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
When:
12:00 p.m. EST, Monday, November 23, 2020
Where:
Live audio webcast and accompanying slides will be available at the following site: https://ir.kornferry.com/events-and-presentations
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.
