Brighthouse Financial Announces Preferred Stock Dividends and Related Depositary Share Distributions

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that on December 28, 2020, holders of record as of December 10, 2020 (the “Record Date”) of (i) its depositary shares (the “Series A Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAP)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) and (ii) its depositary shares (the “Series B Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAO)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), will receive the following quarterly distributions, as applicable:

a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.4125 per Series A Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series A Depositary Shares; and

a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.421875 per Series B Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series B Depositary Shares.

On December 28, 2020, (i) the Series A Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $412.50 per share, to the depositary for the Series A Preferred Stock and (ii) the Series B Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $421.875 per share, to the depositary for the Series B Preferred Stock. The depositary will, in turn, distribute such dividends to the holders of record of the Series A Depositary Shares and the Series B Depositary Shares, as applicable, as of the Record Date.

