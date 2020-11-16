 

Brighthouse Financial Announces Preferred Stock Dividends and Related Depositary Share Distributions

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that on December 28, 2020, holders of record as of December 10, 2020 (the “Record Date”) of (i) its depositary shares (the “Series A Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAP)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) and (ii) its depositary shares (the “Series B Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAO)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), will receive the following quarterly distributions, as applicable:

  • a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.4125 per Series A Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series A Depositary Shares; and
  • a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.421875 per Series B Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series B Depositary Shares.

On December 28, 2020, (i) the Series A Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $412.50 per share, to the depositary for the Series A Preferred Stock and (ii) the Series B Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $421.875 per share, to the depositary for the Series B Preferred Stock. The depositary will, in turn, distribute such dividends to the holders of record of the Series A Depositary Shares and the Series B Depositary Shares, as applicable, as of the Record Date.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and other oral or written statements that we make from time to time may contain information that includes or is based upon forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” “goal,” “target,” “guidance,” “forecast,” “preliminary,” “objective,” “continue,” “aim,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning, or that are tied to future periods, in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include, without limitation, statements relating to future actions, prospective services or products, financial projections, future performance or results of current and anticipated services or products, sales efforts, expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, as well as trends in operating and financial results.

