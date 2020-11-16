 

Camping World Announces Entry Into North Dakota with Agreement to Acquire Outlet Recreation

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric retail locations, today announced an agreement to acquire the Outlet Recreation dealership based in the Fargo market. This acquisition marks the Company’s first location in North Dakota, with plans for the deal to close in December 2020.

Camping World RV SuperCenter (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are well-positioned to remain a leader in the RV industry as it continues to evolve,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “The addition of Outlet Recreation in Fargo will allow us to expand our footprint into the state of North Dakota while continuing to deliver a high standard of customer service and integrity in the industry.”

Located in West Fargo, ND off I-94, Outlet Recreation offers a wide range of new and used travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorhomes from top manufacturers and brands. This acquisition is in line with the Company’s future growth plans.

"I'm proud of the network that Camping World has built over the last few years, and we are not even close to reaching our potential," continued Lemonis. “As we enter our 38th state, we are laser focused on being in all 48 continental states by the end of 2021, which will help us execute our goal of selling RVs seamlessly online, to complement our physical retail locations.”

Camping World currently owns and operates over 160 SuperCenters nationwide, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the Company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position with Camping World may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 160 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

