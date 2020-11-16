VMware Unveils the Modern Network Framework for Data Center and Cloud Networking

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today unveiled the Modern Network framework to enable businesses, and their IT and application development teams, to accelerate adapting to a new normal. To help customers realize a modern network of their own, VMware also announced further enhancements to its virtual networking products and services.

For businesses today, the ability to rapidly and cost effectively respond to change is paramount. Application developers need to quickly deploy, test, and iterate applications. The infrastructure powering applications needs to deliver the efficiency of cloud operating models. Applications need to run on everything from private clouds to public clouds to edge computing, and the user to application experience needs to be great, no matter the user’s location. Traditional hardware-centric networking models simply don’t meet the needs of today’s business realities. The Modern Network framework addresses all of these needs.