HealthWarehouse.com Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTC: HEWA) announced today that its net sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $4,004,462. It reported a loss from operations of $15,693 for the quarter but positive cash flow, as reflected by its internal measure of Adjusted EBITDA as defined below, which was $188,631 in the third quarter.

Shareholders of the Company elected a new independent director, Sara Mannix, to the Board of Directors at their virtual annual meeting held on October 7, 2020. Mannix is CEO of Mannix Marketing, a digital marketing and search engine optimization company. In addition, the Shareholders reelected the three existing Board Members and the Series B preferred director and approved a number of proposals including the increase in the number of authorized common shares, a 50-to-1 reverse split of the common shares, and increased the awards available under the 2014 equity incentive plan.

Joseph Peters, President and CEO of HealthWarehouse.com, said, “We are happy to have Sara on the Board, and look forward to her valuable contributions as we evaluate and implement an strategy to position the Company for future sales growth amidst the changing landscape in marketing and advertising during the pandemic.”

The Company also announced an agreement with the holders of its Series C Preferred stock, who retracted a previous notice of redemption and agreed to terms to convert their positions to common shares. The new agreement will enable the Company to continue the improvement to its balance sheet and capital structure.

HealthWarehouse.com was recently named a 2020 Torch Award winner by the Better Business Bureau. The award honors companies for the strength of their commitment to exceptional ethical business practices.

“Our mission is to provide affordable healthcare through honesty and compassion. Receiving this award is an honor, and a testament to the drive and dedication of our incredible team at HealthWarehouse.com,” Peters added.

Healthwarehouse.com is an essential business and continues to operate during the pandemic. Over sixty percent of its 110 employees work remotely; a dedicated fulfillment team continues to operate on-site.

“We continue to adjust operations and be as agile as possible in our procedures in the ever-changing landscape the pandemic has brought us,” Peters added. “The HealthWarehouse.com team has done an incredible job in remaining dedicated to our mission. Everyone on-site and off-site has risen to the challenge and continues to provide the excellent pharmacy services that our patients have come to know and love.”

2020 Overview:

Net Sales: Total net sales for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $4,004,462 and $13,089,244, respectively, a decrease of $31,014 (1%) and an increase of $1,204,080 (10%), respectively, over the same periods in 2019. Prescription sales including fulfillment were $3,223,364 and $10,018,051, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020; they represent increases of $3,961 and $641,769 (7%), respectively, over the same periods in 2019. Over-the-counter sales were $689,564 and $2,727,382, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $46,468 (6%) and an increase of $450,268 (20%), respectively, over the same periods in 2019. The year-to-date revenue increase was due to increased order volumes resulting from higher levels of website traffic and conversions, increased third-party fulfillment revenues, and customer retention efforts.

Gross Profit: Gross profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $2,761,159 and $8,633,926, respectively, resulting in increases of $115,401 and $796,156, respectively, compared with results for the same periods of 2019. The increases were the result of higher sales volume and purchasing initiatives with our vendors.

Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2,731,321 and $8,651,345, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and increases of $142,027 (5%) and $926,567 (12%), respectively, compared to the same periods of 2019. The increases were primarily from higher variable expenses, including advertising, marketing, shipping, supplies and payment processing expenses, as well as salary expense related to engineering staff expansion and hero bonuses paid to all employees.

Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA: The Company reported net losses of $15,693 and $177,420, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with net losses of $4,830 and $83,201, respectively, for the same periods in 2019.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), as adjusted for stock-based compensation and certain non-recurring charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”), were $188,631 for the three months and $450,680 for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. That compares with Adjusted EBITDA of $199,500 and $563,032, respectively, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation to GAAP measures are provided below.

HEALTHWAREHOUSE.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 4,004,462 $ 4,035,476 $ 13,089,244 $ 11,885,164 Cost of sales 1,243,303 1,389,718 4,455,318 4,047,393 Gross profit 2,761,159 2,645,758 8,633,926 7,837,771 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,731,321 2,589,294 8,651,345 7,724,778 Net income (loss) from operations 29,838 56,464 (17,419 ) 112,993 Interest expense (45,530 ) (61,294 ) (160,001 ) (196,194 ) - - - - Net loss (15,692 ) (4,830 ) (177,420 ) (83,201 ) Preferred stock: Series B convertible contractual dividends (85,559 ) (85,559 ) (256,675 ) (256,675 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (101,251 ) $ (90,389 ) $ (434,095 ) $ (339,876 ) Per share data: Net loss - basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Series B convertible contractual dividends $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 50,851,971 50,041,900 50,761,665 49,797,154

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (the "Company") prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with the United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are commonly used. In addition to adjusting net loss to exclude interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA also excludes stock-based compensation, and certain nonrecurring charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA is used internally in planning and evaluating the Company’s performance. Accordingly, management believes that disclosure of this metric offers lenders and other shareholders an additional view of the Company’s operations that, when coupled with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial results.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or to net cash used in operating activities as a measure of operating results or of liquidity. It may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and it excludes financial information that some may consider important in evaluating the Company’s performance.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (15,693 ) $ (4,830 ) $ (177,420 ) $ (83,201 ) Interest expense 45,530 61,294 160,001 196,194 Depreciation and amortization 33,319 42,800 100,282 128,337 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 63,156 99,264 82,863 241,330 Adjustments to EBITDA: Stock-based compensation 125,475 100,236 367,817 321,702 Adjusted EBITDA $ 188,631 $ 199,500 $ 450,680 $ 563,032

