 

Twist Bioscience Expands Infectious Disease Product Line Adding Comprehensive Viral Panel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the availability of the Twist Comprehensive Viral Research Panel, a next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel that includes more than 3,000 viral genomes to enable identification of new and divergent viral species in a single sample. The panel will be bundled with an analysis platform from One Codex to enable an easy-to-use, complete end-to-end workflow that begins from the Twist library preparation and target enrichment panel and continues through publication-ready visualizations.

“With a renewed focus on public health and the impact of viral identification and containment, we are launching the Twist Comprehensive Viral Research Panel for researchers globally,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We do not know when the next pandemic will arrive. Through tools like this, we can identify, detect, characterize and monitor an extensive range of viral diseases to inform societal decisions.”

About the Twist Comprehensive Viral Research Panel

This innovative product contains over one million unique probes to screen for 3,153 viral human and non-human pathogens. It is designed using sequences compiled from viral genomes across RefSeq, FluDB & VIPRdb databases and represents all viral families containing at least one virus known to infect humans. The panel covers all viral genome types (ssDNA, dsDNA, ssRNA, and dsRNA) and allows for quick capture and sequencing of unknown pathogens and highly divergent viral strains. The panel detects viral co-infections and can be used to differentiate between several viruses that may cause similar symptoms. Importantly, it can be used for metagenomic surveillance applications in complex sample types including stool.

An End-to-End Solution Including One Codex Platform

The Twist Comprehensive Viral Research Panel includes analysis on the One Codex platform allowing customers to generate easy-to-share publication-ready visuals and viral identification reporting for a complete solution from panel to results. One Codex is the leading bioinformatics platform for microbial genomics, supporting taxonomic and functional analysis of next-generation sequencing (NGS) data.

Seite 1 von 3
Twist Bioscience Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Twist Bioscience Expands Infectious Disease Product Line Adding Comprehensive Viral Panel Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the availability of the Twist Comprehensive Viral Research Panel, a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:59 Uhr
Twist Bioscience Continues Support for Next Generation of Synthetic Biologists Through Work with iGEM Competition
12.11.20
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage in DNA
10.11.20
Twist Bioscience to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
02.11.20
Twist Bioscience to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on Monday, November 23, 2020
29.10.20
Twist Bioscience Showcases Next-Generation Sequencing Presentations at Virtual American Society for Human Genetics 2020 Annual Meeting
27.10.20
Twist Bioscience Collaborates With Beyond Earth to Launch Artwork Stored in DNA Into Space