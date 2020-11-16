Twist Bioscience Expands Infectious Disease Product Line Adding Comprehensive Viral Panel

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the availability of the Twist Comprehensive Viral Research Panel, a next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel that includes more than 3,000 viral genomes to enable identification of new and divergent viral species in a single sample. The panel will be bundled with an analysis platform from One Codex to enable an easy-to-use, complete end-to-end workflow that begins from the Twist library preparation and target enrichment panel and continues through publication-ready visualizations.

“With a renewed focus on public health and the impact of viral identification and containment, we are launching the Twist Comprehensive Viral Research Panel for researchers globally,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We do not know when the next pandemic will arrive. Through tools like this, we can identify, detect, characterize and monitor an extensive range of viral diseases to inform societal decisions.”

About the Twist Comprehensive Viral Research Panel

This innovative product contains over one million unique probes to screen for 3,153 viral human and non-human pathogens. It is designed using sequences compiled from viral genomes across RefSeq, FluDB & VIPRdb databases and represents all viral families containing at least one virus known to infect humans. The panel covers all viral genome types (ssDNA, dsDNA, ssRNA, and dsRNA) and allows for quick capture and sequencing of unknown pathogens and highly divergent viral strains. The panel detects viral co-infections and can be used to differentiate between several viruses that may cause similar symptoms. Importantly, it can be used for metagenomic surveillance applications in complex sample types including stool.

An End-to-End Solution Including One Codex Platform

The Twist Comprehensive Viral Research Panel includes analysis on the One Codex platform allowing customers to generate easy-to-share publication-ready visuals and viral identification reporting for a complete solution from panel to results. One Codex is the leading bioinformatics platform for microbial genomics, supporting taxonomic and functional analysis of next-generation sequencing (NGS) data.