 

Comcast Launching More Than 20 WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Twin Cities

As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced plans to equip more than 20 different locations in the Twin Cities with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” before the end of 2020.

Comcast plans to equip more than 20 different locations in the Twin Cities with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” before the end of 2020, designed to help students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework. (Photo: Business Wire)

Comcast plans to equip more than 20 different locations in the Twin Cities with WiFi-connected "Lift Zones" before the end of 2020, designed to help students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework.

Working with its network of nonprofit partners, Comcast is providing robust WiFi hotspots in safe spaces designed to help students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years.

The Sanneh Foundation Distanced Learning Hub at Conway Community Center in St. Paul was the first of 14 Lift Zones installed in the Twin Cities. The Sanneh Foundation Distanced Learning Hub provides much needed help to parents and guardians by providing a safe place each day for more than 140 students during normal school hours. The Lift Zone features free WiFi provided by Comcast, which allows students to work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully participate in distance learning.

“Working parents across our community have been wondering how to handle distance learning for their children. In addition, many parents are not able to afford daycare or access to the technology needed for distance learning at home,” said Tony Sanneh, founder and CEO, The Sanneh Foundation. “That's why we are so grateful Comcast has partnered with us to provide these crucial resources and stepped in to fill an important need.”

“We are proud to partner with community organizations across the Twin Cities and equip them with free internet service and the digital training skills that will provide kids with safe, fast and reliable connectivity to keep up with school and prepare for a brighter future,” said J.D. Keller, regional senior vice president, Comcast Twin Cities. “The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, accelerating the need for comprehensive digital equity and internet adoption programs to support them. We hope these Lift Zones will help those students who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to connect to effective distance learning at home.”

